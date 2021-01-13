News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

Edinburgh Woollen Mill jobs will be lost in Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Sarah Chambers

Published: 11:05 AM January 13, 2021   
Ponden Home store in Felixstowe

Ponden Home store in Felixstowe isn't included in the rescue package - Credit: Google Maps

A Suffolk-based store won't be part of a rescue package set to save hundreds of jobs across Edinburgh Woollen Mill and Ponden Home stores.

Ponden Home store in Felixstowe will not transfer over to new owners Purepay after it agreed to take on brand owners The Edinburgh Woollen Mill Ltd - which owns the high street knitwear chain - and Duvetco Ltd - which owns Ponden Home stores - after they collapsed into administration.

It has bought 246 stores under licence from across both brands. Their stores and 1,347 store staff will transfer to Purepay, along with all 72 head office and 34 distribution staff.

But the remaining 85 Edinburgh Woollen Mill stores and 34 Ponden Home stores will remain permanently closed, with the loss of 358 jobs and 127 jobs respectively.

But staff at Edinburgh Woollen Mill stores in Woodbridge, Colchester and Thetford will be breathing a sigh of relief after the outlets were included in the rescue deal put together by administrators at business advisory firm FRP.

Jaeger Retail and Peacocks Stores - which also formed part of billionaire businessman Philip Day's retail empire - remain in administration. However, high street retailer Marks and Spencer has announced that it is buying the Jaeger brand.

You may also want to watch:

Edinburgh Woollen Mill in Ipswich closed for good last year. Ponden Home in Newmarket has also already closed, an FRP spokesman confirmed, as high streets go into meltdown amid the coronavirus crisis.

Changing shopping patterns  have also contributed to the high street crisis as increasing numbers of shoppers choose to purchase goods online.

Most Read

  1. 1 Revealed: Hotspots of coronavirus in Suffolk as infections rise
  2. 2 Explained: rules on exercise in lockdown 3 - and how far you can travel
  3. 3 Two councils stop brown bin collections as staff self-isolate
  1. 4 Latest Covid-19 infection rates for Suffolk and north Essex
  2. 5 Neighbours upset that 'green' area was dug up without warning
  3. 6 Over 10,000 new Covid cases in one week for region
  4. 7 'Warm and generous Richard brought smiles to people’s lives'
  5. 8 Ipswich Town working on January move for Preston attacker Harrop
  6. 9 Property of the week - stunning waterside home on sale for £1.6m
  7. 10 Coronavirus: What is the R rate in East Anglia?

Joint administrators Tony Wright and Alastair Massey, partners at business advisory firm FRP, were appointed Edinburgh Woollen Mill and Duvetco on November 5, 2020.

Mr Wright said: “We have extensively marketed these businesses for sale and this transaction provides the best chance to save stores and jobs, but also meet our own statutory obligations to creditors.

“However, with such little visibility on future trading conditions in UK retail, we regret that not all of Edinburgh Woollen Mill and Ponden Home could be rescued.

"This has resulted in a significant number of redundancies at a particularly challenging time of year and period of economic uncertainty. We have a team working hard to support all those affected as we help make applications for redundancy payments.”


Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Updated

Huge power cut knocks out electricity to almost 1,000 homes

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Explained – rules on support bubbles in lockdown 3

Andrew Papworth

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

How busy was Suffolk's coast on first weekend of lockdown 3?

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

More coronavirus vaccine centres go live across Suffolk today

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus