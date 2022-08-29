Who will be crowned our first ever Suffolk Pub of the Year?

The East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star are searching for its first Suffolk Pub of the Year and here is how you can make sure your favourite pub wins. - Credit: MHA/Charlotte Bond/Archant

The Great British pub has been a staple way of life for generations and Suffolk is lucky to be home to many of them.

To celebrate this, we are on the hunt to crown the county's Pub of the Year.

This is a first through the papers and we are looking to you East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star readers to have your say their say on who should be crowned our first ever winner.

From today until September 11 there is chance to put forward your nominations.

Nominations for the shortlisted pubs will be announced on September 15, with the vote reopening for readers to make their choice.

The voting for this stage will close on September 29 and the winners announced on October 3.

The winning pub will receive a commemorative plaque alongside the title Suffolk Pub of the Year 2022.

Sponsoring this year's awards is chartered accountants, taxation and business advisers MHA.

MHA has recently opened their brand new East Anglia office in Colchester, office partner Cara Miller said “MHA are delighted to be supporting the campaign for Suffolk’s best pub.

"I’ve lived in Suffolk all of my life and know first hand of the diverse mix of pubs across the county from the lively venues around the waterfront in Ipswich to the more cosy, homely venues playing an important role in the rural community.

"Suffolk is home to many superb food and drink manufacturers which often supply local pubs and to be supporting a campaign such as this really feels a much bigger celebration of all that Suffolk has to offer, even more so because of the impact Covid had on the industry!”

The business has offices across the UK supporting a wide range of businesses, entrepreneurs, groups and individuals with a full range of financial and business services.

MHA are the proud members of Baker Tilly International, which is ranked among the world’s top 10 accountancy networks globally, with a presence in 148 countries.

You can cast your vote online via our online form or by picking up a copy of the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star and sending in your entry form to the nominated pub.

Pubs will be responsible for submitting their total votes to us via email to competitions@archant.co.uk