Revealed: The Suffolk shortlist for Pub of the Year 2022

Author Picture Icon

Clarissa Place

Published: 8:00 AM September 15, 2022
Updated: 8:58 AM September 15, 2022
EADT and Ipswich Star launch Pub of the Year award with MHA

The East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star are searching for its first Suffolk Pub of the Year and here is how you can make sure your favourite pub wins. - Credit: MHA/Charlotte Bond/Archant

More than 170 pubs are in contention to win Suffolk Pub of the Year following a huge response from readers. 

The full shortlist can be revealed today as we turn to readers once again to vote for their favourite.

The vote is now open until September 29 which will lead to the crowning of the region's Pub of the Year. 

Readers must submit voting forms to their chosen pub to submit their votes to competition@archant.co.uk no later than September 29.

The winner will be announced on October 3. 

The final shortlist is:

Arcade Street Tavern, Ipswich
The Bull at Bacton,  Bacton, Stowmarket 
Barham Sorrell Horse, Ipswich
Bay Horse,  Sudbury
Belstead Arms,  Ipswich
Black Tiles Restaurant,  Martlesham 
Bushell, Bury St Edmunds 
Claydon Greyhound,  Claydon
Dennington Queen,   Dennington
Douglas Bader,  Martlesham Heath
The Duke of York, Ipswich 
Duke of Marlborough,  Somersham
Engineers Arms,   Leiston
Ferry Boat Inn,   Felixstowe
Fox & Hounds, Thurston
Glemsford Social Club, Glemsford
Hand in Hand, Trimley St. Martin
Hare and Hounds, Leavenheath 
Harvester Ravenswood,  Ipswich
Hawkedon Queen Head, Hawkedon 
Huntingfield Arms, Huntingfield
Isaacs, Ipswich 
Jolly Sailors, Pakefield
Kings Head, Hadleigh
Kirton White Horse, Kirton
Lady of the Lake, Oulton Broad
Lattice Barn, Ipswich
Lion Brasserie, East Bergholt 
Man On the Moon,  Ipswich
Meadlands,   Stowmarket
Maldon Grey,   Sudbury 
Oakes Barn,  Bury St Edmunds 
Pickerel Inn, Stowmarket 
Punch Bowl Inn, Battisford 
The Queen's Head, Hawkedon
Queens Head,  Hawardon
Railway Tavern,  Mellis 
Royal William, Stowmarket 
Royal George, Ipswich
Shepherd and Dog, Hollesley
Sibton White Horse, Sibton
The Sorrel Horse, Shottisham
Sorrel Horse Inn, Barham
Spread Eagle,  Bury St Edmunds 
St Jude's Brewery Tavern,   Ipswich
Starwing Brewery,  Redgrave 
The Dooley,  Felixstowe 
The Five Bells,  Rattlesden
The Alderton Swan,  Alderton 
The Angel, Glemsford
The Angel, Woodbridge 
The Angel Hotel,  Lavenham 
The Arms, Huntingfield
The Bell, Kesgrave 
The Bell, Walberswick
The Brantham Bull,  Brantham 
The Brewers, Rattlesden 
The Brickmakers Arms, Ipswich
The Brook Inn, Washbrook
The Buck, Rumburgh
The Bull, Woolpit
The Bull Freehouse, Troston
The Butt & Oyster, Pinmill
The Cherry Tree, Woodbridge
The Chestnut Horse, Great Finborough 
The Coach & Horses, Melton Woodbridge
The Cock & Pye, Ipswich
The Cock Horse Inn, Lavenham
The Cock Inn, Brent Eleigh
The Cork Bar, Felixstowe
The Cretingham Bell, Cretingham 
The Cricketers, Ipswich
The Crown, Acton
The Crown, Ufford 
The Dog, Grundisburgh 
The Dolphin Inn, Thorpeness
The Dooley Inn,  Felixstowe 
The Dove, Bury St. Edmunds
The Dove Street Inn, Ipswich
The Duck, Campsea Ashe 
The Edwardstone White Horse, Edwardstone 
The Fat Cat, Ipswich
The Felsto Arms, Felixstowe
The Five Bells, Great Cornard 
The Four Horseshoes Inn, Thornham Magma 
The Fox, Pakenham 
The Fox, Newbourne
The Fox and Hounds, Thurston
The Fox Inn, Darsham
The Freston Boot, Ipswich
The Gallery, Ipswich 
The George, Ipswich
The Gladstone Arms, Stowmarket
The Golden Hind, Ipswich 
The Green Man Inn, Tunstall 
The Greyhound, Ipswich
The Grumpy Goat, Bardwell
The Horse and Groom, Sudbury 
The Inkerman, Ipswich 
The Kingfisher, Ipswich
The Kings Arms, Haughley
The Kings Head (Low House), Laxfield
The Limeburners, Offton
The Lion, Needham Market
The Lord Nelson, Southwold 
The Lord Nelson, Ipswich
The Magpie, Stowmarket 
The Malden Grey, Sudbury
The Margaret Catchpole, Ipswich
The Mariners Freehouse, Trimley St Mary
The Maybush, Waldringfield
The Maypole, Wetherden
The Moon & Mushroom, Swilland

The Old Mill House, Saxtead Green
The One Bull, Bury St Edmunds 
The Peacock Inn, Chelsworth
The Plough, Ipswich 
The Poachers Pocket,  Kelsale
The Pykkerell Ixworth
The Queen,Brandeston 
The Queens Head, Bramfield
The Racehorse Community Pub, Westhall, Halesworth
The Railway, Westerfield 
The Rampant Horse, Needham Market
The Randolph, Reydon
The Red House, Stanningfield Bury St Edmunds
The Rep, Ipswich
The Rose & Crown, Elmsett 
The Royal George, Barningham
The Royal Oak, Laxfield
The Royal William, Stowmarket
The Rumburgh Buck, Rumburgh
The Shannon, Bucklesham
The Ship, Levington
The Star Inn, Wenhaston Halesworth
The Swan, Hoxne
The Swan, Alderton, Woodbridge
The Swan, Lawshall 
The Swan and Hedgehog, Ipswich 
The Tavern ,Elmswell
The Tavern, Rendlesham 
The Thomas Wolsey, Ipswich
The Thornham Four Horseshoes, Thornham
The Three Tuns, Needham Market 
The Tuddingham Fountain, Tuddingham
The Turks Head, Hasketon
The Walnut, Stowmarket 
The Westerfield Railway,  Ipswich
The Wheatsheaf, Tattingstone 
The White Hart, Otley
The White Horse, Felixstowe 
The White Horse, Edwardstone
The White Horse, Swefling
The White Horse, Whepstead
The white Horse Inn, Sibton
The White Horse Inn, Stoke Ash
The Wilford Bridge, Woodbridge 
The Willow Tree, Stowmarket 
The Wissett Plough, Wissett 
The Woolpack, Ipswich 
The Railway Inn, Westerfield 
Theberton Lion, Theberton
The White Horse Thelnetham, Thelnetham 
Three Kings, Fornham All Saints
Triangle Tavern, Lowestoft 
Troston Bull, Troston 
Ufford Crown, Ufford
Unruly Pig, Wilford Bridge, Woodbridge
Walnut Tree, Stowmarket 
Waterfront Bistro Ipswich
Westerfield Swan, Westerfield, Ipswich 
White Hart, Blythburgh
Whitehorse Inn, Tattingstone 

