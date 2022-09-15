Revealed: The Suffolk shortlist for Pub of the Year 2022

The East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star are searching for its first Suffolk Pub of the Year and here is how you can make sure your favourite pub wins. - Credit: MHA/Charlotte Bond/Archant

More than 170 pubs are in contention to win Suffolk Pub of the Year following a huge response from readers.

The full shortlist can be revealed today as we turn to readers once again to vote for their favourite.

The vote is now open until September 29 which will lead to the crowning of the region's Pub of the Year.

Readers must submit voting forms to their chosen pub to submit their votes to competition@archant.co.uk no later than September 29.

The winner will be announced on October 3.

The final shortlist is:

Arcade Street Tavern, Ipswich

The Bull at Bacton, Bacton, Stowmarket

Barham Sorrell Horse, Ipswich

Bay Horse, Sudbury

Belstead Arms, Ipswich

Black Tiles Restaurant, Martlesham

Bushell, Bury St Edmunds

Claydon Greyhound, Claydon

Dennington Queen, Dennington

Douglas Bader, Martlesham Heath

The Duke of York, Ipswich

Duke of Marlborough, Somersham

Engineers Arms, Leiston

Ferry Boat Inn, Felixstowe

Fox & Hounds, Thurston

Glemsford Social Club, Glemsford

Hand in Hand, Trimley St. Martin

Hare and Hounds, Leavenheath

Harvester Ravenswood, Ipswich

Hawkedon Queen Head, Hawkedon

Huntingfield Arms, Huntingfield

Isaacs, Ipswich

Jolly Sailors, Pakefield

Kings Head, Hadleigh

Kirton White Horse, Kirton

Lady of the Lake, Oulton Broad

Lattice Barn, Ipswich

Lion Brasserie, East Bergholt

Man On the Moon, Ipswich

Meadlands, Stowmarket

Maldon Grey, Sudbury

Oakes Barn, Bury St Edmunds

Pickerel Inn, Stowmarket

Punch Bowl Inn, Battisford

The Queen's Head, Hawkedon

Queens Head, Hawardon

Railway Tavern, Mellis

Royal William, Stowmarket

Royal George, Ipswich

Shepherd and Dog, Hollesley

Sibton White Horse, Sibton

The Sorrel Horse, Shottisham

Sorrel Horse Inn, Barham

Spread Eagle, Bury St Edmunds

St Jude's Brewery Tavern, Ipswich

Starwing Brewery, Redgrave

The Dooley, Felixstowe

The Five Bells, Rattlesden

The Alderton Swan, Alderton

The Angel, Glemsford

The Angel, Woodbridge

The Angel Hotel, Lavenham

The Arms, Huntingfield

The Bell, Kesgrave

The Bell, Walberswick

The Brantham Bull, Brantham

The Brewers, Rattlesden

The Brickmakers Arms, Ipswich

The Brook Inn, Washbrook

The Buck, Rumburgh

The Bull, Woolpit

The Bull Freehouse, Troston

The Butt & Oyster, Pinmill

The Cherry Tree, Woodbridge

The Chestnut Horse, Great Finborough

The Coach & Horses, Melton Woodbridge

The Cock & Pye, Ipswich

The Cock Horse Inn, Lavenham

The Cock Inn, Brent Eleigh

The Cork Bar, Felixstowe

The Cretingham Bell, Cretingham

The Cricketers, Ipswich

The Crown, Acton

The Crown, Ufford

The Dog, Grundisburgh

The Dolphin Inn, Thorpeness

The Dooley Inn, Felixstowe

The Dove, Bury St. Edmunds

The Dove Street Inn, Ipswich

The Duck, Campsea Ashe

The Edwardstone White Horse, Edwardstone

The Fat Cat, Ipswich

The Felsto Arms, Felixstowe

The Five Bells, Great Cornard

The Four Horseshoes Inn, Thornham Magma

The Fox, Pakenham

The Fox, Newbourne

The Fox and Hounds, Thurston

The Fox Inn, Darsham

The Freston Boot, Ipswich

The Gallery, Ipswich

The George, Ipswich

The Gladstone Arms, Stowmarket

The Golden Hind, Ipswich

The Green Man Inn, Tunstall

The Greyhound, Ipswich

The Grumpy Goat, Bardwell

The Horse and Groom, Sudbury

The Inkerman, Ipswich

The Kingfisher, Ipswich

The Kings Arms, Haughley

The Kings Head (Low House), Laxfield

The Limeburners, Offton

The Lion, Needham Market

The Lord Nelson, Southwold

The Lord Nelson, Ipswich

The Magpie, Stowmarket

The Malden Grey, Sudbury

The Margaret Catchpole, Ipswich

The Mariners Freehouse, Trimley St Mary

The Maybush, Waldringfield

The Maypole, Wetherden

The Moon & Mushroom, Swilland

The Old Mill House, Saxtead Green

The One Bull, Bury St Edmunds

The Peacock Inn, Chelsworth

The Plough, Ipswich

The Poachers Pocket, Kelsale

The Pykkerell Ixworth

The Queen,Brandeston

The Queens Head, Bramfield

The Racehorse Community Pub, Westhall, Halesworth

The Railway, Westerfield

The Rampant Horse, Needham Market

The Randolph, Reydon

The Red House, Stanningfield Bury St Edmunds

The Rep, Ipswich

The Rose & Crown, Elmsett

The Royal George, Barningham

The Royal Oak, Laxfield

The Royal William, Stowmarket

The Rumburgh Buck, Rumburgh

The Shannon, Bucklesham

The Ship, Levington

The Star Inn, Wenhaston Halesworth

The Swan, Hoxne

The Swan, Alderton, Woodbridge

The Swan, Lawshall

The Swan and Hedgehog, Ipswich

The Tavern ,Elmswell

The Tavern, Rendlesham

The Thomas Wolsey, Ipswich

The Thornham Four Horseshoes, Thornham

The Three Tuns, Needham Market

The Tuddingham Fountain, Tuddingham

The Turks Head, Hasketon

The Walnut, Stowmarket

The Westerfield Railway, Ipswich

The Wheatsheaf, Tattingstone

The White Hart, Otley

The White Horse, Felixstowe

The White Horse, Edwardstone

The White Horse, Swefling

The White Horse, Whepstead

The white Horse Inn, Sibton

The White Horse Inn, Stoke Ash

The Wilford Bridge, Woodbridge

The Willow Tree, Stowmarket

The Wissett Plough, Wissett

The Woolpack, Ipswich

The Railway Inn, Westerfield

Theberton Lion, Theberton

The White Horse Thelnetham, Thelnetham

Three Kings, Fornham All Saints

Triangle Tavern, Lowestoft

Troston Bull, Troston

Ufford Crown, Ufford

Unruly Pig, Wilford Bridge, Woodbridge

Walnut Tree, Stowmarket

Waterfront Bistro Ipswich

Westerfield Swan, Westerfield, Ipswich

White Hart, Blythburgh

Whitehorse Inn, Tattingstone