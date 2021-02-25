40 Suffolk pubs and restaurants opening for al fresco dining in April
- Credit: Adnams
Here are just some of the pubs and restaurants preparing to reopen in Suffolk for al fresco drinking and dining on April 12 - so you can get ahead and prepare for your visit.
On Monday, the Government announced the news we have all been waiting for - that pubs and restaurants can reopen their outdoor spaces from April 12.
This might mean missing out on the Easter trade; however, the hospitality industry has welcomed the news and is preparing to reopen its garden spaces from no earlier than April 12.
If cases continue to decline, the hospitality sector will be able to reopen from May 17.
The controversial 10pm curfew, along with having to buy a 'substantial meal', have both been scrapped from the Government's new plans. But the 'rule of six' and social distancing measures will still apply.
So where in Suffolk can you go to reunite with friends and family?
Pubs
- The Ferryboat Inn, Felixstowe
- The Dooley Inn, Felixstowe
- Half Moon, Walton
- The Cock Horse Inn, Lavenham
- Anchor Inn, Walberswick
- Bell Inn, Walberswick
- Battelburys, Hadleigh
- Angel Hotel, Halesworth
- Bell Inn, Middleton
- White Hart, Halesworth
- Queens Head, Blyford
- Black Tiles, Martlesham
- Cherry Tree, Woodbridge
- Butt & Oyster, Pin Mill
- King's Head, Woodbridge
- Jolly Salior, Orford
- King's Head, Orford
- Maybush, Waldringfield
- Cross Keys, Aldeburgh
- Mill Inn, Aldeburgh
- Harbour Inn, Southwold
- Lord Nelson, Southwold
- Randolph Reydon
- Red Lion, Southwold
- Swan Hotel, Southwold
- Crown Inn, Snape
- Golden Key, Snape
- Eel's Foot, Eastbridge
- White Horse Inn, Westleton
- The Greyhound, Ipswich
- The Golden Hind, Ipswich
- Isaac's, Ipswich
- The Woolpack, Ipswich
- The Steamboat Tavern, Ipswich
Where can you grab something to eat?
Here are just a handful of the places opening for outside dining from April 12 (Covid depending).
- The Manor Restaurant at Belstead Brook Hotel will be opening seven days a week for food and drink in its gardens
- Mill Bar & Grill, Stowmarket, will be serving drinks and food on the terrace.
- The Grill At Twenty5, Ipswich
- The Shed in Sproughton will welcome guests in its courtyard garden.
- Pretzie in Ipswich also has a little terrace outside for your favourite coffee and pretzels.
- The Last Anchor, Ipswich Haven Marina
Have we missed your favourite pub or restaurant off the list? If so, let us know here.