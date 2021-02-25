Published: 8:00 PM February 25, 2021

Here are just some of the pubs and restaurants preparing to reopen in Suffolk for al fresco drinking and dining on April 12 - so you can get ahead and prepare for your visit.

On Monday, the Government announced the news we have all been waiting for - that pubs and restaurants can reopen their outdoor spaces from April 12.

This might mean missing out on the Easter trade; however, the hospitality industry has welcomed the news and is preparing to reopen its garden spaces from no earlier than April 12.

If cases continue to decline, the hospitality sector will be able to reopen from May 17.

The controversial 10pm curfew, along with having to buy a 'substantial meal', have both been scrapped from the Government's new plans. But the 'rule of six' and social distancing measures will still apply.

So where in Suffolk can you go to reunite with friends and family?

Pubs

The Ferryboat Inn, Felixstowe

The Dooley Inn, Felixstowe

Half Moon, Walton

The Cock Horse Inn, Lavenham

Anchor Inn, Walberswick

Bell Inn, Walberswick

Battelburys, Hadleigh

Angel Hotel, Halesworth

Bell Inn, Middleton

White Hart, Halesworth

Queens Head, Blyford

Black Tiles, Martlesham

Cherry Tree, Woodbridge

Butt & Oyster, Pin Mill

King's Head, Woodbridge

Jolly Salior, Orford

King's Head, Orford

Maybush, Waldringfield

Cross Keys, Aldeburgh

Mill Inn, Aldeburgh

Harbour Inn, Southwold

Lord Nelson, Southwold

Randolph Reydon

Red Lion, Southwold

Swan Hotel, Southwold

Crown Inn, Snape

Golden Key, Snape

Eel's Foot, Eastbridge

White Horse Inn, Westleton

The Greyhound, Ipswich

The Golden Hind, Ipswich

Isaac's, Ipswich

The Woolpack, Ipswich

The Steamboat Tavern, Ipswich

Where can you grab something to eat?

Here are just a handful of the places opening for outside dining from April 12 (Covid depending).

The Manor Restaurant at Belstead Brook Hotel will be opening seven days a week for food and drink in its gardens

Mill Bar & Grill, Stowmarket, will be serving drinks and food on the terrace.

The Grill At Twenty5, Ipswich

The Shed in Sproughton will welcome guests in its courtyard garden.

Pretzie in Ipswich also has a little terrace outside for your favourite coffee and pretzels.

The Last Anchor, Ipswich Haven Marina

