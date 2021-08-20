Video

Published: 12:27 PM August 20, 2021

Ipswich's Irish-themed Shamrock pub is up for sale - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Covid lockdown rules have eased and punters have returned to Suffolk pubs this summer - but have you ever thought about owning one yourself?

Swan and Hedgehog, Ipswich

Framlingham-raised singer Ed Sheeran played at the Swan and Hedgehog in Ipswich before reaching international fame - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The Ipswich town centre pub is just steps away from the Cornhill and is well-known for hosting live music.

It was one of the venues that Ed Sheeran played at as he made his name in the Suffolk scene before propelling to international stardom.

The pub is currently rented out on a lease expiring in 2034, but the freehold of the property can be purchased for £575,000.

Fountain, Tuddenham

The Fountain pub in Tuddenham is just outside of Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

This grade II-listed pub dates back to the 16th century and was extended to the rear in the 2000s.

The pub is set on a one-acre plot of land in the small village just north of Ipswich.

It is up for sale with an asking price of £650,000.

Swan, Alderton

The Swan in Alderton is up for £325,000 - Credit: Su Anderson

The east Suffolk pub closed its doors for the final time on Christmas Eve 2019 - only three years after a major refurbishment.

Earlier this year, plans to convert the Swan into a home were submitted to East Suffolk Council.

But the freehold of the village pub has also been put on the market for £325,000.

Shamrock, Ipswich

Ipswich's Shamrock is among the pubs for sale in Suffolk - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Another pub found near Ipswich town centre, this Irish-themed venue in Tacket Street is listed for sale.

The Shamrock opened under its current name in 2015, having previously been Ollie's Bar and a restaurant.

Offers in excess of £495,000 will be entertained for the freehold of the property.

Cock Inn, Clare

The Cock Inn in Clare is found in the centre of the town - Credit: Gregg Brown

This pub in Suffolk's smallest town was closed last year as the landlords opted to take over the reins of another venue in Pentlow.

The Cock Inn is found opposite the church in the town and has a large open-plan lounge bar area.

It is on the market with an asking price of £425,000.

Railway, Ipswich

The Railway in Ipswich closed last year amid the Covid pandemic and lockdown - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The Railway, a former music venue, closed its doors last year due to uncertainties caused by the Covid pandemic.

In years gone by the pub made its name as one of the busiest live music venues in Ipswich, hosting acts such as Status Quo and Big Country.

The Foxhall Road pub is now on the market for £345,000.

Compasses, Holbrook

The Compasses pub is in Holbrook, near Ipswich - Credit: Archant

The landlords of the pub near Ipswich called final orders for the last time at the end of 2020 as it was one of many venues hit by Covid.

A new landlord was appointed by Punch Pubs, the property's owner, but it is now listed for sale.

The freehold of the Ipswich Road pub will set buyers back £500,000.