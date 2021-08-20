Video
7 pubs up for sale in Suffolk right now
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
Covid lockdown rules have eased and punters have returned to Suffolk pubs this summer - but have you ever thought about owning one yourself?
Swan and Hedgehog, Ipswich
The Ipswich town centre pub is just steps away from the Cornhill and is well-known for hosting live music.
It was one of the venues that Ed Sheeran played at as he made his name in the Suffolk scene before propelling to international stardom.
The pub is currently rented out on a lease expiring in 2034, but the freehold of the property can be purchased for £575,000.
You may also want to watch:
Fountain, Tuddenham
This grade II-listed pub dates back to the 16th century and was extended to the rear in the 2000s.
Most Read
- 1 Person dies after being hit by train
- 2 Road safety plea after tragic death of Thomas, 21, in crash
- 3 Pub owners fined nearly £60k after worker falls through cellar hatch
- 4 Ed Sheeran's Suffolk estate among UK's most-viewed celebrity homes
- 5 Barclays to decide future of rural branches in Suffolk and Essex
- 6 Road near A12 reopens after police incident
- 7 'I hadn’t planned on dropping to League One... the pressure attracts me' - Carroll excited to start Town career
- 8 Man in hospital with serious injuries after being struck by car on A1017
- 9 Crashes at 'blackspot' A12 junction shows 'something needs to be done'
- 10 Air ambulance lands on beach amid medical incident
The pub is set on a one-acre plot of land in the small village just north of Ipswich.
It is up for sale with an asking price of £650,000.
Swan, Alderton
The east Suffolk pub closed its doors for the final time on Christmas Eve 2019 - only three years after a major refurbishment.
Earlier this year, plans to convert the Swan into a home were submitted to East Suffolk Council.
But the freehold of the village pub has also been put on the market for £325,000.
Shamrock, Ipswich
Another pub found near Ipswich town centre, this Irish-themed venue in Tacket Street is listed for sale.
The Shamrock opened under its current name in 2015, having previously been Ollie's Bar and a restaurant.
Offers in excess of £495,000 will be entertained for the freehold of the property.
Cock Inn, Clare
This pub in Suffolk's smallest town was closed last year as the landlords opted to take over the reins of another venue in Pentlow.
The Cock Inn is found opposite the church in the town and has a large open-plan lounge bar area.
It is on the market with an asking price of £425,000.
Railway, Ipswich
The Railway, a former music venue, closed its doors last year due to uncertainties caused by the Covid pandemic.
In years gone by the pub made its name as one of the busiest live music venues in Ipswich, hosting acts such as Status Quo and Big Country.
The Foxhall Road pub is now on the market for £345,000.
Compasses, Holbrook
The landlords of the pub near Ipswich called final orders for the last time at the end of 2020 as it was one of many venues hit by Covid.
A new landlord was appointed by Punch Pubs, the property's owner, but it is now listed for sale.
The freehold of the Ipswich Road pub will set buyers back £500,000.