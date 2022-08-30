Reopening of popular Suffolk hotel delayed again after 'structural issues'

The Bell Hotel in Saxmundham is hoped to be reopened by Christmas - Credit: Archant

The grand reopening of a popular east Suffolk hotel has been pushed back once again after some structural issues.

After the highly anticipated reopening date of The Bell in Saxmundham had been delayed in July, owners had hoped that the hotel would be ready for the autumn but it now looks set for a Christmas opening.

The pushback comes after a number of structural issues with management at the hotel saying there were some areas of the cellar and ground floor ceiling that were close to falling through.

Ashley Beale, general manager of The Bell Hotel - Credit: Beales Hotels

General manager Ashley Beale said: "As we strip the building back to its foundations, we have found some concerning structural degradation that must be fixed before we open.

"Several areas of cellar and ground floor ceiling were very close to falling through and, whilst we fully appreciate that another delay is not ideal for anyone, our top priority has always been to not only provide a stunning four-star boutique hotel that both locals and visitors can enjoy, but that everyone can safely do so.

“A new bar is being fitted in the next two weeks and several rooms are now starting to reach the decorating stage.

"We will have a much clearer idea of the opening date as we move into September and October.

“We are very grateful for all of the amazing support we have received since taking over in April and cannot wait to welcome people through our doors for some top quality food, drink and rooms”.

Work is also underway to make the hotel fully wheelchair accessible for the first time, with a new level entrance being formed by the rear courtyard and several accessible bathrooms and bedrooms.

The Beales Group took over The Bell Hotel in April 2022 for a complete refurbishment and was originally due to reopen in spring 2022 but logistical and supply chain issues meant the delivery of vital kitchen equipment was delayed.



