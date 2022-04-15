Seaside al fresco dining set to carry on this summer

Bars and restaurants on Felixstowe seafront will be hoping for fine weather for outdoor dining this summer - Credit: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

People look set to be able to enjoy al fresco dining on Felixstowe seafront all summer long again this year.

East Suffolk Council has applied to renew its temporary permission for the "spill out" area at the bottom of Bent Hill in Undercliff Road West.

The council had intended to bring forward by now plans to make the outdoor eating and drinking attraction permanent but says its proposals for a more detailed project including permanent groundworks have "not advanced sufficiently".

Instead, it is seeking a further year's temporary consent while work continues on the long-term project.

Bars and restaurants in Undercliff Road West were first given the go-ahead in 2020 to set up tables and chairs for customers on the lawns between the road and promenade to help businesses that had suffered financially as the resort reopened after the initial Covid-19 lockdown.

The project kept people socially-distanced and allowed venues to make the most of the excellent summer weather and was a huge success, bringing new business to the traders and town with “very positive” feedback.

It was then repeated last year and was again hugely successful and now there will be a third year.

The council said those in favour of the outdoor area recognised the proposal's "potential to benefit the local economy, as well as support the long-term vitality of adjacent hospitality businesses and the wider resort during a period of unforeseen economic downturn resulting from the global pandemic".

Open-air dining and drinking would again this summer take place from 9am to 11pm for patrons of five adjacent restaurants, cafes and bars. Chairs, tables and parasols would be removed at night for security purposes while businesses are closed.

The council said previously: "While it is appreciated that the proposal would effectively increase seating capacity and, as a result, the potential for increased noise, it is otherwise considered that the increased distance and separation between the site and neighbouring residential properties could provide a suitable buffer towards mitigating any perceived increase in noise that may arise."

Felixstowe Town Council has recommended approval subject to the retention of the green area; appropriate enhancement of the area to mitigate the loss of the flower bed; and public access to the site being preserved.