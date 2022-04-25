Suffolk seaside hotel named among the best in the country

The Swan Hotel in Southwold has been named among the best seaside hotels in the UK - Credit: Anthony Cullen

A Suffolk seaside hotel has been named among the best in the country.

The Swan Hotel in Southwold was chosen as part of a list of the best beach hotels in the UK by the travel magazine Condé Nast Traveller.

Condé Nast chose The Swan Hotel partially for its interesting design, praising the work that Shoreditch-based design studio Project Orange did to restore the interior in 2017, commenting how the "four-posters with hot-pink-painted spindles" give the hotel a "fresh" look.

Shoreditch design studio Project Orange has redesigned the interior at the Swan - Credit: Adnams

In addition, it praised the hotel's restaurant and taproom, saying that it "serves sophisticated dishes" and the taproom has a "grown-up" atmosphere.

The magazine summed up their choice by saying the Swan was best for "beers on the beach", and advised that visitors to Southwold should "take the short stroll to the vintage pier, go crabbing or arrange a boat ride around the preposterously pretty bay."

General Manager of the Swan in Southwold, Lilianne Aubourg - Credit: Adnams

Liliane Aubourg, general manager at The Swan in Southwold, said: “What a wonderful accolade.

"We want our guests to enjoy every second with us and we will do all we can to ensure that we help create incredible memories.

"We are also blessed with being on the incredible Suffolk coast that has so much to offer for everyone.

"Be assured of the warmest Adnams welcome when you come to stay with us, eat with us or have a drink – we look forward to being of service to you.”

Other hotels named by Condé Nast include the North House in Cowes on the Isle of Wight, The Rose in Deal, Kent, The Scarlet in Mawgan Porth, Cornwall, The Gallivant in Camber, Sussex, The Idle Rocks in St Mawes, Cornwall, The Artist Residence in Brighton, Sussex and the Kinloch Lodge on the Isle of Skye.

Also named was The Bonnie Badger in East Lothian, The Harbourmaster in Aberaeron, Wales, The Cary Arms & Spa in Babbacombe Bay, Devon, Hope Cove House in Inner Hope, Devon, The Pig on the Beach in Studland Bay, Dorset, The Blonde Hedgehog on Alderney and The Reading Rooms in Margate, Kent.