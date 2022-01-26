News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

Seaweed farm proposed off coast of Walberswick

Author Picture Icon

Matt Powell

Published: 7:00 PM January 26, 2022
Walberswick beach.

A seaweed farm could be built a kilometre away from Walberswick beach. - Credit: Archant

A seaweed farm could be built approximately a kilometre off the coast of Walberswick.

It would cover an area of approximately 200m x 600m and would farm seaweed from ropes and growing structures suspended in the water.

The seaweed would be grown one metre under the surface on up to 20 lines, each approximately 100m in length.

It is predicted the seaweed would grow to a maximum length of 2m, giving 5-7m clearance under the growing array so as not to impede any fish or seabed flora and fauna.

The type of seaweed that is likely to be grown is Alaria esculenta and Saccharina latissima, both of which are native to the UK and are found at locations further along the east coast. 

An ongoing consultation for the application will end on February 4.

To find out more or comment on the matter visit marinelicensing.marinemanagement.org.uk and search for 'MLA/2021/00154'.

Southwold News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

St Peter and St Pauls Church in Lavenham, Suffolk, UK

The most beautiful places to live in Suffolk - according to estate agents

Danielle Lett

Author Picture Icon
Sam Morsy is chased by man of the match Harry Pell at Accrington Stanley.

Town set to appeal Morsy's FA charge

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
The Tesco supermarket in Brandon after the cash machines were taken

Suffolk Live News | Video

Cash machines stolen in ram raid at Tesco in Brandon

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Brendan Padfield, Unruly Pig owner PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Unruly Pig in Suffolk is named best gastropub in the UK

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon