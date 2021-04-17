Published: 3:05 PM April 17, 2021

It's been a busy week for many shops in Suffolk - Credit: Katy Sandalls

Ipswich was once again packed with shoppers - many queuing for Primark and Debenhams today - while Suffolk's smaller towns saw a slower but steady flow of customers.

Tricia Hale said there was a great atmosphere in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

This is the first weekend that shops have been able to reopen and Tricia Hale, co-owner at Craftability in Ipswich, said it came on the back of a great first week for the shop.

"It's been quite good," said Mrs Hale. "Our footfall is still low but customers have come back and we have got new customers.

"It's been a positive start."

Mrs Hale said that Ipswich on the whole had been pretty busy in the past week and said that there was a "really good atmosphere" in the town.

"It just felt happy," said Mrs Hale as she explained the shop was adapting its opening hours by closing at 4pm as the likes of office workers, who may pop-in after work, had yet to return.

Helen Baker said she was confident shoppers would return - Credit: Archant

Meanwhile, Helen Barker at Sandlings in Leiston said that the town had been fairly quiet in the past few days.

"I would say it has been quite quiet," said Ms Barker.

"Monday was quite busy. I think everyone came in then."

Ms Barker said that she believed many of the shoppers had headed off to bigger towns like Ipswich to visit some of the chain stores like Primark.

However, she remained positive that the town's high street shops would continue to attract trade.

"I don't think they will have abandoned the High Street," said Ms Barker.

Nicky Risby-Bowen (L) said it had been a steady week - Credit: John Risby/ Choose Woodbridge

Nicky Risby-Bowen from Attic and Wardrobe in Woodbridge said that this week had not quite been what she had expected.

"It's steady," said Mrs Risby-Bowen. "But there's a lot of people being nervous. Today we have had people who have come out for the first time."

Mrs Risby-Bowen said that some people had been very keen to avoid any busy spells at the start of the week.

"I think it's going to be a slow burner," she said, confessing she was incredibly pleased to be back open again.

"It's so lovely," said Mrs Risby-Bowen. "The sun has been on our side. We just need more people out."