Natasha Mann of Iken, near Woodbridge, holding the beef inter-breed supreme champion trophy, pictured with Suffolk Show director Bruce Kerr as her home-bred bull, Yarnhill Xodus took the top spot. Natasha is married to Bruce’s cousin, Richard Mann. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Nobody knew quite what to expect when Suffolk’s flagship event returned after three years.

But the Suffolk Show spirit shone through to dazzling effect as the two-day event got under way on Tuesday, May 31.

The numbers are not yet in, but day two in particular – when the weather forecast was more favourable – brought the crowds out in force.

Even thunder storms and show director Bruce Kerr’s early-morning flat tyre on day two couldn’t dampen the enthusiasm as visitors poured through the gates to savour a sensory feast of sights, sounds and smells from immaculately groomed show beasts and acrobatic feats in the rings to sizzling barbecues and ice creams.

As the marquees were brought down at the Trinity Park showground and the equipment packed up on Thursday, the show team was elated at how it had all come together.

Yet the weather had been temperamental, and so many things looked uncertain – including how willing show-goers would be to come together after the profound shock of the Covid pandemic.

And Bruce – dressed in his best show suit and making his way in during the early hours of Wednesday – almost didn’t get to the showground himself after suffering a puncture.

But he managed to nurse the car in – and by the end of the show day well-wishers had already changed his tyre and he was good to go. “That can-do attitude is just amazing,” he said. “It makes you feel really, really proud of everybody.”

It was a mood which permeated the entire event, as the 300-strong team of stewards and Trinity Park staff put their shoulders to the wheel.

“The feedback I’m getting is we have had a very successful show and traders have done good business. Everybody has left the showground happy,” he said.

“It was three years in the planning but I think we had a hell of a good show.”

One of the many highlights for Bruce was arriving – flat tyre incident well behind him by then – in the cattle ring to present the supreme inter-breed award – the highest cattle award at the show. The inter-breed finals is one of his own particular show favourites.

As luck would have it, the award went to a home-bred bull, Yarnhill Xodus, owned by Natasha Mann of Iken, near Woodbridge – wife of Bruce’s cousin, Richard Mann.