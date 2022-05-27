Climbing wall at the Sports Zone at the Suffolk Show - Credit: Andy Abbott

The Suffolk Show will be providing a host of learning opportunities for families and youngsters.

The event – which takes place in the summer half term – will feature fun learning activities where young people can discover new skills and learn about local careers.

The Suffolk Skills Zone, sponsored by Suffolk New College, will be providing free activities and workshops hosted by local students. Visitors can learn about forensic science with finger printing and soil sampling, or discover the creative arts with canvas painting, nail art or artistic hair styling.

Suffolk Wildlife Trust will be helping visitors discover how to make a wildflower plug, dip for underwater life forms, sweep for flying exoskeletons and build a space to help insects.

The Countryside Area will include traditional country skills and crafts from thatching to blacksmithing. Master craftsmen include wheelwright Alan Paulus from Heritage Crafts, thatcher JP Lewis who will be demonstrating straw craftsmanship and chainsaw woodcarver Luke Chapman.

The Sports Village will host dozens of free sports to try things such as archery, climbing wall, trampolining, cricket, slack-rope walking, rugby, lacrosse, cycling and freefalling onto a giant airbag.

The Farm Discovery Zone will be encouraging children to meet the animals and learn about farming activities from brushing a horse, to feeding a lamb or riding a mini tractor.

Show director Bruce Kerr said: “The Suffolk Show is more than just a fun day out, there is something new around every corner where visitors can pick up a new skill or learn about the wide range of different industries that make our county great. It’s an action-packed event where we hope visitors of all ages feel inspired to pursue new interests, discover new talents and recognise all the fantastic skill and expertise that Suffolk has to offer.”

The Suffolk Show is run by farming charity the Suffolk Agricultural Association which hosts curriculum-based education activities for local schoolchildren, including the School Farm Fair, Tractors into Schools programme, and the School Show Garden competition.

For tickets and more information about the Suffolk Show on May 31 and June 1 visit: www.suffolkshow.co.uk