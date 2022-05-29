News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

Russian Army vehicle among exhibits at Suffolk truck show

person

Dominic Bareham

Published: 7:00 PM May 29, 2022
Hundred of trucks were on show at Stonham Truck Show 2022. L-R Amelia and Spencer Day and Sarah and

An amazing array of trucks were on show at Stonham Truck Show. L-R Amelia and Spencer Day and Sarah and Ray Mayes. - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A Russian Army vehicle was the surprise guest at an annual Suffolk truck show, which showcased lorries from across the world. 

With Russian armed forces currently fighting in Ukraine, the vehicle designed by the Soviet-era manufacturer ZiL was a topical addition to the exhibits at the Stonham Truck Show and is used as a multi-purpose truck to carry cargo.

Madelin and Ana Luxandra and Alin and Luca Luxandra enjoy the show. 

Madelin and Ana Luxandra and Alin and Luca Luxandra enjoy the show. - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The show at Stonham Barns, in Pettaugh Road, featured about 180 trucks, including American vehicles manufactured by the company Peterbilt and British designs that had arrived from as far away as Scotland and Kent. 

Owen Chatfield and Gracie May Pugh with one of the trucks

Owen Chatfield and Gracie May Pugh with one of the trucks - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Brian Holder, one of the organisers, said the exhibition was the second since the pandemic.

Anthony, Olivia and Paul take a look at a Rocky-themed lorry

Anthony, Olivia and Paul take a look at a Rocky-themed lorry - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The event is held with the sole purpose of raising money for the East Anglian Air Ambulance and over the last four years, more than £9,000 has been collected for the charity. 

Approximately 180 trucks attended the Stonham Truck Show

Approximately 180 trucks attended the Stonham Truck Show - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN


East Anglian Air Ambulance
Suffolk
Mid Suffolk News
A14 Suffolk News

Don't Miss

Tracey Sheppard leaves Ipswich magistrates after pleading guilty to stealing from a school and football club

South East Suffolk Magistrates Court

Suffolk woman stole thousands from football club and school

Dominic Bareham

person
The timber-framed cabins at Toad Hall Lodges, a health retreat near Southwold

London couple transform Suffolk home into an 'intimate' lifestyle retreat

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
A woman is in hospital with life threatening injuries after a crash on the A143 near Bury St Edmunds

Suffolk Constabulary

Woman in hospital with life-threatening injuries after serious A143 crash

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
EADT CHRIS MILLS / DOMINIC Tendring Hall in its heyday PICTURE CONTRIBUTED

Forbidden Suffolk: 5 more places you can't visit in Suffolk

Danielle Lett

Author Picture Icon