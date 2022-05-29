Russian Army vehicle among exhibits at Suffolk truck show

An amazing array of trucks were on show at Stonham Truck Show. L-R Amelia and Spencer Day and Sarah and Ray Mayes. - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A Russian Army vehicle was the surprise guest at an annual Suffolk truck show, which showcased lorries from across the world.

With Russian armed forces currently fighting in Ukraine, the vehicle designed by the Soviet-era manufacturer ZiL was a topical addition to the exhibits at the Stonham Truck Show and is used as a multi-purpose truck to carry cargo.

Madelin and Ana Luxandra and Alin and Luca Luxandra enjoy the show. - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The show at Stonham Barns, in Pettaugh Road, featured about 180 trucks, including American vehicles manufactured by the company Peterbilt and British designs that had arrived from as far away as Scotland and Kent.

Owen Chatfield and Gracie May Pugh with one of the trucks - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Brian Holder, one of the organisers, said the exhibition was the second since the pandemic.

Anthony, Olivia and Paul take a look at a Rocky-themed lorry - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The event is held with the sole purpose of raising money for the East Anglian Air Ambulance and over the last four years, more than £9,000 has been collected for the charity.

Approximately 180 trucks attended the Stonham Truck Show - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN



