How Suffolk solar scheme could help reduce your energy bills

Published: 3:42 PM August 26, 2021

Suffolk homeowners are being called on to invest in renewable energy through a solar panel scheme set up in conjunction with the county council.

The Solar Together Suffolk group-buying scheme, set up in conjunction with Suffolk County Council, has returned after a successful three years of saving households money on energy costs.

The scheme has installed solar panel systems in 1,028 homes around the county since 2018, with homeowners saving an average of 33% on installation costs and £263 on energy bills in their first year.

Homeowners in Suffolk can again sign up to the scheme, with a deadline for declarations of interests set for September 27.

The scheme is said to help homeowners save on energy bills - Credit: PA

Richard Rout, deputy leader of Suffolk County Council and cabinet member for finance and environment, said: "“I’m delighted that we’re able to run Solar Together Suffolk for another year, as we have seen a real appetite among residents to play their part and invest in ways to reduce their carbon emissions."

You may also want to watch:

The renewal of the scheme comes as the council continues to make Suffolk net-zero by 2030.

Mr Rout added: “The council itself has had solar panel installations for many years, which are located on around 100 of our properties. We have also been trialling battery storage too.

"This means that we rely less on the grid for our energy, by harnessing energy from the sun.

"Suffolk’s councils have worked together for many years to reduce carbon emissions and slow climate change. We now do this through the Suffolk Climate Emergency Plan, and with COP26 on the horizon we will all need to focus on how we can all lower our carbon footprint and help make Suffolk a carbon neutral county.”

The scheme saves households money through the collective power of group-buying, with vetted installers bidding at auction to secure the installations at a good price.

One resident from Bures St Mary, who had 24 panels installed, said the scheme is "excellent".

He said: "Solar Together Suffolk took all the hassle of finding a provider, and the group-buying secured me a better discount than trying to do this on my own.

"It was a no-brainer."

More information can be found on the scheme's website.