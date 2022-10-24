New look at Stonham Barns as centre welcomes more cafés and shops

Janice Rowles and Keith Forward of Stonham Barns with the new signage - Credit: Keith Suffling/Stonham Barns

The entrance to Stonham Barns has been given a fresh look as more cafés and stores open up at the mid Suffolk shopping centre.

The visitor attraction in Stonham Aspal, near Stowmarket, has recently welcomed businesses such as GG Trading Cards and Collectibles, Legends Sports Bar and Café 24.

Bosses have said more shops are set to open soon and have given the entrance to Stonham Barns a revamp ahead of the expansion.

Stonham Barns, which is already home to Suffolk Owl Sanctuary, Teapot Pottery, a holiday park and campsite, is set to open a new leisure lake and footgolf course in the near future.

The leisure centre is in Stonham Aspal, outside of Stowmarket - Credit: Keith Suffling/Stonham Barns

Keith Forward, director of Stonham Barns, said: "Stonham Barns Park is emerging as a destination of choice for visitors from all over the UK and Europe.

"As a venue we are very well regarded for our hugely successful Suffolk Owl Sanctuary, but the venue offers so much more.

"It is now a vibrant yet relaxing holiday destination in the heart of Suffolk and as a direct result of tourism expanding, we are welcoming an increasing number of visitors."