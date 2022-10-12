EDF nuclear apprentices Cleve Yells, 18, from Snape, Ollie Breach, 18, of Lowestoft, Caiden Shilling, 16, from Lowestoft and Charlie Snowden, 17, of Beccles. - Credit: EDF

A group of talented teenagers have started their training with the nuclear industry as they prepare for careers at Sizewell B and Sizewell C plants in Leiston.

Eight Suffolk students have been selected to join the training schemes that will turn out future engineers, welders, pipe fitters and technicians needed by the power plants and many other projects and sites across the region.

Doosan Babcock, a tier one contractor for the Sizewell C mechanical programme, ran an assessment centre at East Coast College which led to four apprenticeships being offered.

Trainees Benjamin Bale, Craig Parslaw and James Pettit will study Pipefitting and Charlie Mallett will study welding and are expected to start their careers at Hinkley Point C in Somerset before returning to Sizewell C, a replica station planned to be built in Suffolk.

Cleve Yells, 18, from Snape, Ollie Breach, 18, from Lowestoft, Caiden Shilling, 16,of Lowestoft and Charlie Snowden, 17, from Beccles have all started a one year sponsored study programme in nuclear engineering at Sizewell B.

They will study at the National College for Nuclear and will be able to complete a three-year Maintenance Operations Engineering Technician (MOET) apprenticeship before joining Sizewell B as qualified technicians.

Sizewell B station director Robert Gunn said: “Good luck to our students taking their first steps into long rewarding careers with the nuclear sector. I hope to see you return to Sizewell B or Sizewell C as qualified technicians in years to come.”

Jack Milton was a student at East Coast College when he was selected for a Sizewell C apprenticeship. He is now in the third year of the programme and is on his way to becoming a qualified welder at Sizewell C.

The project is working with local education providers including East Coast College, to ensure the skills are in place so local people can work with Sizewell C, which expects to employ 900 skilled staff.

Sizewell C says it will need a diverse range of skills from construction and engineering through to hospitality and project management. The project has signed Memorandum of Understanding with Suffolk further education colleges to ensure the skills are in place.