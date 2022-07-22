Tourism bosses voice fears after Sizewell C gets green light

Tourism bosses have spoken of their concerns that Sizewell C could make the Suffolk coast less attractive to holidaymakers.

The multi-billion-pound project was given the go-ahead by business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng yesterday, and EDF bosses say they expect to break ground on the project next year after funding has been finally agreed.

Bosses at the Suffolk Coast destination management organisation said Sizewell C would harm the "nature, tranquillity and scenic quality" of the area that attracts tourists, but said that they would work with the project to ensure that funds set aside to compensate and mitigate the damage to tourism are invested wisely.

Suffolk Coast Destination Management Organisation's chairman Harry Young. - Credit: Submitted

Harry Young, the organisation's chairman, said: "The Suffolk Coast DMO is here to support our membership of more than 250 tourism businesses.

"Our customers are holidaymakers, people enjoying a day out on the Suffolk coast and local people that enjoy the peace and tranquillity of the environment. It’s very hard to see how Sizewell C is going to benefit, and not harm this industry. That is the view of the majority of our members.

"If the project is funded and goes ahead we will need EDF Energy to deliver on its commitment to help local tourism businesses, which are such an important part of the East Suffolk economy.”

Nick Attfield, director of properties at Adnams, said the company had opposed the development.

Nick Attfield, director of properties at Adnams - Credit: JAMES BEDFORD/ADNAMS

He said: "Adnams oppose it and we are concerned on the impact it will on attracting visitors to our area, particularly during construction.

"We believe that there are much better technologies out there – or there will be by the time it actually comes online.

"And the opportunities it presents to us in terms of the people it brings into the area during the construction process are not outweighed by the costs in our opinion."

As part of the Sizewell C project, there will be £250m-plus of investment to mitigate the impact on communities, the environment and infrastructure.

EDF previously said it had worked with "key organisations and local authorities" as well as Suffolk Coast Destination Management Organisation, Visit Suffolk and the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership to understand the local tourist economy and Sizewell C's potential effects.