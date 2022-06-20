News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Popular east Suffolk hotel and spa sold to new owners and renamed

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 9:59 AM June 20, 2022
A popular east Suffolk hotel, golf and spa has been renamed after it was sold to a family-run firm. 

Ufford Park Hotel, Golf & Spa, near Woodbridge, has been sold to LQ Resorts, which is owned by the Bansal family.

The hotel had previously been run by the Aldous family since its construction in 1992, with departing managing director Tarnia Robertson having taken the helm after parents Colin and Shirley stepped away from the day-to-day running seven years ago.

The hotel will be renamed Ufford Park Resort as part of the sale.

Ms Robertson said: “Covid-19 has had a devastating impact on the hospitality industry and Ufford Park Hotel, Golf & Spa is no exception.

“I am proud to have led the team through the pandemic and to have not only survived the last two years but to have bounced back this financial year with a record year of sales.

“I will be very sad to leave after 22 years but am proud of what I have achieved since being made Managing Director seven years ago and know I can take all my experience and self-learnings with me.

Both Mr and Mrs Aldous are now set to enjoy their retirement.

Mr Aldous added: ‘’We are so proud of what we built during our 30 years at Ufford Park – a resort with an enviable reputation.

“Both Shirley and I are now looking to enjoy our retirement and made the decision to pass the business on to a new owner who can continue building on our successes."

The hotel joins LQ Resorts’ portfolio, which also includes Lion Quays Resort in Oswestry and Langstone Quays Resort in Portsmouth.

Ufford Park is its first resort with a golf course, with new owner Dr Ash Bansal eager to get started.

Dr Bansal said: “The Bansal family are tremendously proud and delighted that Ufford Park has been added to their portfolio of resorts.

“We would like to thank Colin and Shirley for their support throughout the sales process and it is clear we are welcoming a very special place into our family."

