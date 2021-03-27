Unruly Pig 'shell-shocked but thrilled' at spot in UK's top 10 gastropubs

Published: 11:15 AM March 27, 2021

Brendan Padfield, owner of the Unruly Pig, which has been named in the UK's top 10 gastropubs by Estrella Damm - Credit: TIM BOWDEN/CLAUDIA GANNON

Popular Suffolk gastropub the Unruly Pig has won a top 10 spot in the prestigious Estrella Damm awards for 2021.

The venue, in Bromeswell near Woodbridge, has also been voted the 'Highest Climber' in the UK after placing 29th on last year's list, which is voted on by top foodies and hospitality experts.

Judges described the pub as "winsome, witty and warm", serving "filling, well-crafted pub food in an environment that reflects the owner’s personality".

They added: "Lessee Brendan Padfield, as well as being a maverick, has completely transformed the former award-winning British Larder into the phenomenon that is Suffolk’s Unruly Pig and 2021’s Highest Climber."

Mr Padfield, who opened the pub six years ago after a 36-year stint as a solicitor, said: "When I set out on this journey, I never honestly imagined that Dave Wall and his team in the kitchen and the front-of-house team could have achieved national fame and glory.

"I am a bit shell-shocked but delighted, stunned, and overwhelmed. The team just made me the proudest man alive today. We climbed 19 places from 29th to 10th.

"It's great for Suffolk and East Anglia, it's the only UK top 50 gastropub in Suffolk and the highest rating in the region so I'm not sure it gets much better than this."

Head chef Dave Wall announced the news on Instagram on Saturday morning.

He posted: "Absolutely thrilled and over the moon to have placed 10th on the Estrella Damm Top 50 gastropubs list!

"It's a real honour to just be on the list and never thought we would place close to the top 10, so we're all just bowled over at Unruly Pig.

"A massive thank you to everyone that voted for us and to our fantastic team for all their hard work, as well as our lovely customers."

Dave Wall, head chef at the Unruly Pig Picture: CLAUDIA GANNON - Credit: CLAUDIA GANNON

Named by the Michelin Guide as one of the top six food pubs in the east of England, the Unruly Pig was a newcomer to the Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropubs list in 2017, and is now safely among its ranks.

Judges also praised the pub's use of local ingredients and suppliers and range of gluten, dairy-free and vegetarian dishes.

