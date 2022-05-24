News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

Plans submitted to turn former bank into vets

person

William Warnes

Published: 10:53 AM May 24, 2022
Empty Barclays bank on Halesworth street

Photo: the former Barclays bank shut its doors in November 2020 - Credit: Archant

An independent veterinary clinic has submitted plans to open a new practice inside a former bank. 

The application by Wangford Veterinary Clinic is to convert the former Barclays bank in the Thoroughfare, in Halesworth.

The bank closed its doors in November 2020. 

Wangford Clinic practice manager, Charles White, said: "As an award winning independent veterinary practice, Wangford Veterinary Clinic has seen an enormous increase in clients needing access to quality veterinary services over the last couple of years.

"A new small animal practice and emergency critical care is being brought to Halesworth to help bridge the distance our clients are travelling, helping reduce carbon footprints of all those travelling to us. 

We look forward to welcoming our clients when we open the doors."

The application planning statement says the industry is struggling to keep up with demand, adding: "By utilising a centralised building, we hope to work in partnership with other independent practices to help share the labour across several teams, relieving the pressure and demand on individual members, whilst still maintaining a high standard of care and cover."

Health Care
East Suffolk News

