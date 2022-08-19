The Westleton 'whiff': Village seeks solution to sewage stench

Villagers are calling on Anglian Water to provide a permanent solution to foul-smelling sewage - and to provide new equipment to tackle the problem.

Paul Holmes, chair of Westleton Parish Council, felt the smell was associated with engineers releasing sewage from a holding tank in Darsham, which then travelled through Westleton to a pumping station on the outskirts of the village and created a stench in Darsham Road.

He said there was not usually a problem when this work was not taking place, but when the smell - which residents have previously called the Westleton "whiff" - happened engineers would come out promptly to resolve the issue.

However, Mr Holmes added this was only a temporary solution and he wanted a more permanent resolution, which could include upgrading the infrastructure.

He said: “The parish council has been trying to get Anglian Water to do something about it for at least 10 years. This has been going on for quite a while.

“The piping is probably old and I have never known it to be upgraded and I have lived in the village for more than 44 years.”

He added another concern was that new houses were being built in Darsham Road which would put further pressure on the sewage situation.

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “Westleton Water Recycling Centre is fully compliant with all its permits as agreed with the Environment Agency and is operating as we would expect.

“The nature of the work we do means there are smells from time to time, but we always want to be good neighbours and would encourage customers to report any odours directly to us at 03457 145 145.”

Water has been leaking in Thoroughfare car park in Halesworth - Credit: ADAM EAST

Meanwhile, a leaking water pipe is causing problems in Halesworth’s main Throughfare car park.

A resident in neighbouring Wenhaston said he had been told the leak had been going on for seven weeks and estimated that between 8,000 and 14,000 litres of water had been lost each day.

He said: “At a time when we are being asked to conserve our water use due to the extreme heat and lack of rain, a constant stream of water has been erupting from the tarmac in Halesworth’s main car park.”

A spokesperson from Essex and Suffolk Water, the water supplier for the area, said: “We are aware of a leak in a car park in Halesworth, Suffolk, which is on a private water pipe feeding local businesses.

“This leak lies within the boundary of the properties and so is their responsibility to repair it, however, we are working with them to carry out a repair as a contractor and aim to have this done as soon as possible.

“Given the current period of dry weather, we have additional teams out on the ground to find and fix leaks in order to keep water waste to a minimum.

“We ask customers to report leaks when spotted through our leakage portal at www.eswater.co.uk/check-your-area.”