News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

Suffolk Wetherspoons to close on morning of Queen's funeral

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 11:41 AM September 15, 2022
The Robert Ransomes and Cricketers Pubs in Ipswich town centre have been closed due to recent incide

The Cricketers will be among the Wetherspoons closing for the morning of the funeral. - Credit: Archant

Wetherspoons venues across Suffolk are set to close on the morning of the Queen's funeral.

In a statement from the pub company, it has been confirmed that only pubs in central London, rail stations and airports and all of its hotels will be open during normal trading hours.

All other pubs are set to open at about 1pm on Monday, September 19, after the state funeral.

This means seven of the eight Wetherspoons in Suffolk will be closed for the morning, with just The Kings Head Hotel open for resident guests only.

A spokesman for the company said: “Pub company Wetherspoon is opening its pubs in central London, rail stations and airports and all of its hotels (hotels will be open for resident guests only) during normal trading hours from 8am until midnight on Monday September 19.

“The majority of its pubs will open later than usual, after the state funeral, at approximately 1pm and will remain open during normal trading hours after that.”

The Suffolk Wetherspoons that will be closed for the morning of the Queen's funeral are as follows:

Most Read

  1. 1 Customers flock to new Suffolk restaurant selling ‘old-fashioned’ food 
  2. 2 People warned to use Royal Mail stamps now before thousands become invalid
  3. 3 Barton on 'two teams' Town and his side's 'weird and wonderful' red cards
  1. 4 'We're not closing yet' - pub boss dispels rumours of flat conversion
  2. 5 Bodybuilder, 56, claims podium place after 10-year weight-loss journey
  3. 6 Tributes to 'wonderful, loving' dad killed in A12 crash
  4. 7 Motorbike rider dies following crash in town centre
  5. 8 Girl, 12, dies from stab wound in suspected double murder
  6. 9 Revealed: The 20-man 'senior' squad list Town submitted to EFL
  7. 10 £200,000 of cannabis plants found during police drugs raid
  • The Corn Exchange, Bury St Edmunds
  • The Cricketers, Ipswich
  • The Willow Tree, Stowmarket
  • Grover & Allen, Sudbury
  • The Joseph Conrad, Lowestoft
  • The Golden Lion, Newmarket
  • The Drabbet Smock, Haverhill
Suffolk Live News
Suffolk

Don't Miss

HM the Queen officially opened the Village Hall at Thornham. Picture: Ian Burt

The Queen | Updated

Major retailers confirm shop closures for the Queen's funeral

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
A number of tributes have been left after a mother and daughter were found dead in a home near Sudbury

Suffolk Live News

Suspected double murder victims named as floral tributes left in village

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The air ambulance was called to an incident in Woodbridge today

Suffolk Live News

Person airlifted to hospital after being rescued from river

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Conor Chaplin celebrates giving Town a 1-0 lead.

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: How Ipswich Town's 2-0 win against Bristol Rovers unfolded

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon