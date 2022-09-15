Suffolk Wetherspoons to close on morning of Queen's funeral
- Credit: Archant
Wetherspoons venues across Suffolk are set to close on the morning of the Queen's funeral.
In a statement from the pub company, it has been confirmed that only pubs in central London, rail stations and airports and all of its hotels will be open during normal trading hours.
All other pubs are set to open at about 1pm on Monday, September 19, after the state funeral.
This means seven of the eight Wetherspoons in Suffolk will be closed for the morning, with just The Kings Head Hotel open for resident guests only.
A spokesman for the company said: “Pub company Wetherspoon is opening its pubs in central London, rail stations and airports and all of its hotels (hotels will be open for resident guests only) during normal trading hours from 8am until midnight on Monday September 19.
“The majority of its pubs will open later than usual, after the state funeral, at approximately 1pm and will remain open during normal trading hours after that.”
The Suffolk Wetherspoons that will be closed for the morning of the Queen's funeral are as follows:
- The Corn Exchange, Bury St Edmunds
- The Cricketers, Ipswich
- The Willow Tree, Stowmarket
- Grover & Allen, Sudbury
- The Joseph Conrad, Lowestoft
- The Golden Lion, Newmarket
- The Drabbet Smock, Haverhill