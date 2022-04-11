News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Suffolk-based publisher sold to industry giant

Toby Lown

Published: 12:48 PM April 11, 2022
Luke Morris, Dan Billson, Alex Sharratt, James Thurkettle

(Pictured left to right): Luke Morris (Corporate Finance Partner, Scrutton Bland); Dan Billson (Corporate Law Partner, Prettys Solicitors); Alex Sharratt (Managing Director, John Catt Educational Ltd); James Thurkettle (Corporate Finance Manager, Scrutton Bland). - Credit: Scrutton Bland

Suffolk-based publisher John Catt Educational has been sold to Hachette UK for an undisclosed fee. 

The educational book publisher has been based in Woodbridge for over 60 years, and has launched a US subsidiary.

Hachette, which is one of the biggest publishing companies in the world, operates all over the globe and has published books like Nelson Mandela's 'Long Walk to Freedom', 'Jane Eyre' by Charlotte Brontë, and 'Treasure Island' by Robert Louis Stevenson.

John Catt Educational was advised on the sale by Ipswich-based solicitors, Prettys and Scrutton Bland. 

Managing director of John Catt, Alex Sharratt, said: “We’re proud of the strong brand and reputation that we’ve built at John Catt and feel that partnering with Hachette through the Hodder Educational Group can take our progress to even greater heights.

"We were delighted to work with the teams at Scrutton Bland and Prettys to achieve this successful outcome.”

Woodbridge News
East Suffolk News
Suffolk

