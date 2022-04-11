Suffolk-based publisher sold to industry giant

Suffolk-based publisher John Catt Educational has been sold to Hachette UK for an undisclosed fee.

The educational book publisher has been based in Woodbridge for over 60 years, and has launched a US subsidiary.

Hachette, which is one of the biggest publishing companies in the world, operates all over the globe and has published books like Nelson Mandela's 'Long Walk to Freedom', 'Jane Eyre' by Charlotte Brontë, and 'Treasure Island' by Robert Louis Stevenson.

John Catt Educational was advised on the sale by Ipswich-based solicitors, Prettys and Scrutton Bland.

Managing director of John Catt, Alex Sharratt, said: “We’re proud of the strong brand and reputation that we’ve built at John Catt and feel that partnering with Hachette through the Hodder Educational Group can take our progress to even greater heights.

"We were delighted to work with the teams at Scrutton Bland and Prettys to achieve this successful outcome.”