Suffolk's Fynn Valley Golf Club sold after 21 years of family ownership
- Credit: Archant
An award-winning Suffolk golf club has been sold after 21 years of family ownership - with the new owners planning to make it the "envy of the area".
Fynn Valley Golf Club at Witnesham has been purchased by Green Valley Leisure Resorts after being owned by the Tyrells and extended family since its establishment in 1991.
Tony Tyrell, founder of the club, stepped down as managing director four years ago.
His step-son and son-in-law, Julian Pennington and Andy Coe, along with his two daughters, Jenny and Katie, subsequently took on management.
After guiding the Club through the Covid-19 pandemic, the group has decided to sell Fynn Valley, with Mr Pennington and Mr Coe choosing to refocus on their construction business.
The new managing director will be Green Valley director, Robert Cawley.
In a letter to Fynn Valley members, Mr Pennington and Mr Coe said the decision to sell "was not easy", adding: "While Andy and I have enjoyed our time helping Fynn Valley evolve, we have got to a point where we need to hand over the baton to others who will ensure it continues to go from strength to strength."
Most Read
- 1 Highways chiefs fear 'severe impact' of 1,375-home plans
- 2 When will the Red Arrows be flying over Suffolk today?
- 3 Why you may spot Hollywood megastar Judi Dench in Suffolk today
- 4 Highways officials to discuss speed limits on busy Suffolk road
- 5 'Fantastic' chance to bring community pub back to life
- 6 Road closed after two-vehicle crash in Suffolk village
- 7 Road closures in Suffolk to be aware of ahead of the Jubilee Bank Holiday
- 8 Hurst gunning for play-off final glory as Cook's Chesterfield fall short
- 9 What time will the Red Arrows be flying over Suffolk this weekend?
- 10 Popular Suffolk vintage steam fair is back with a bang after pandemic
Tony Tyrell said this was an "immensely difficult decision", but describes Green Valley Leisure Resorts as "the right purchaser".
He added: "Robert and his company have exciting long-term plans to invest in the club.
"They are the right company to take on and progress the family legacy."
In an opening letter to members and staff of Fynn Valley, incoming director Robert Cawley said: "It is with great honour that I find myself having the opportunity to take over the running of Fynn Valley."
He assured members his company's vision was "in line" with the previous directors', adding "we are here to make Fynn Valley the envy of Ipswich and beyond".
The land on which it sits has been owned by the Tyrell family since 1908. Originally a farm, Tony took over managing the area in 1970 and began establishing the golf course in 1989.
Since then, it has developed into a thriving club with a strong reputation.
In addition to the parkland 18-hole course, the club has a nine-hole course, floodlit covered golf range, practise greens and bunker, and the Fynn Valley Cafe Terrace, which opened in October 2018.
This sale will mark the first time a member of the Tyrell family has not been managing director.