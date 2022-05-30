Suffolk's Fynn Valley Golf Club sold after 21 years of family ownership

Fynn Valley was established in 1991 and was voted Most Welcoming Golf Club in 2017 - Credit: Archant

An award-winning Suffolk golf club has been sold after 21 years of family ownership - with the new owners planning to make it the "envy of the area".

Fynn Valley Golf Club at Witnesham has been purchased by Green Valley Leisure Resorts after being owned by the Tyrells and extended family since its establishment in 1991.

Tony Tyrell, founder of the club, stepped down as managing director four years ago.

His step-son and son-in-law, Julian Pennington and Andy Coe, along with his two daughters, Jenny and Katie, subsequently took on management.

After guiding the Club through the Covid-19 pandemic, the group has decided to sell Fynn Valley, with Mr Pennington and Mr Coe choosing to refocus on their construction business.

The new managing director will be Green Valley director, Robert Cawley.

In a letter to Fynn Valley members, Mr Pennington and Mr Coe said the decision to sell "was not easy", adding: "While Andy and I have enjoyed our time helping Fynn Valley evolve, we have got to a point where we need to hand over the baton to others who will ensure it continues to go from strength to strength."

Tony Tyrell said this was an "immensely difficult decision", but describes Green Valley Leisure Resorts as "the right purchaser".

He added: "Robert and his company have exciting long-term plans to invest in the club.

"They are the right company to take on and progress the family legacy."

In an opening letter to members and staff of Fynn Valley, incoming director Robert Cawley said: "It is with great honour that I find myself having the opportunity to take over the running of Fynn Valley."

He assured members his company's vision was "in line" with the previous directors', adding "we are here to make Fynn Valley the envy of Ipswich and beyond".

The land on which it sits has been owned by the Tyrell family since 1908. Originally a farm, Tony took over managing the area in 1970 and began establishing the golf course in 1989.

Since then, it has developed into a thriving club with a strong reputation.

In addition to the parkland 18-hole course, the club has a nine-hole course, floodlit covered golf range, practise greens and bunker, and the Fynn Valley Cafe Terrace, which opened in October 2018.

This sale will mark the first time a member of the Tyrell family has not been managing director.