News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

Beauty therapist moves into former charity shop

Author Picture Icon

Sarah Chambers

Published: 1:14 PM January 19, 2021   
Eddison has let out a Bury Street, Stowmarket, unit to a beauty business

Unit 2, 14 Bury Street, Stowmarket, which is set to be home to a beauty therapy business - Credit: Eddisons incorporating Barker Storey Matthews

A former bowls store which became a charity shop is now set to be turned into a salon.

A shop unit in Stowmarket's Bury Street has been snapped up by beauty therapy business Summer Health.

The independently-trading beauty therapist will undertake a full fit out of the open plan retail unit, said letting agent Eddisons  incorporating Barker Storey Matthews.

The unit has been home to a men's clothing store, then Mark Royal Bowls and finally, a Make a Wish charity store before being let out to the current occupant.

The double-fronted 623sq ft (57.88sq m) modern retail premises lies close to public parking. The letting of the unit completes the portfolio of the agent’s current instructions in the town.

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mapped: The neighbourhoods with the highest Covid infection rates

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon

Covid rule breaker travels from Colchester to Norwich to deliver present

Andrew Papworth

Author Picture Icon

Is Suffolk set for more snow - and heavy rain?

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon

Gallery

Winter wonderland - 21 of today's best snow photos

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus