Published: 1:14 PM January 19, 2021

Unit 2, 14 Bury Street, Stowmarket, which is set to be home to a beauty therapy business - Credit: Eddisons incorporating Barker Storey Matthews

A former bowls store which became a charity shop is now set to be turned into a salon.

A shop unit in Stowmarket's Bury Street has been snapped up by beauty therapy business Summer Health.

The independently-trading beauty therapist will undertake a full fit out of the open plan retail unit, said letting agent Eddisons incorporating Barker Storey Matthews.

The unit has been home to a men's clothing store, then Mark Royal Bowls and finally, a Make a Wish charity store before being let out to the current occupant.

The double-fronted 623sq ft (57.88sq m) modern retail premises lies close to public parking. The letting of the unit completes the portfolio of the agent’s current instructions in the town.