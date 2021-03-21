News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

Paddleboard shop swaps Corfu for Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Angus Williams

Published: 6:00 AM March 21, 2021   
Jenny McArdle and Kenny Chinn at their SUP Den outlet at Stonham Barns Park in Suffolk.

Jenny McArdle and Kenny Chinn at their SUP Den outlet at Stonham Barns Park in Suffolk. - Credit: MADHOUSE PR/STONHAM BARNS

A paddle boarding business that started on a Greek island is opening a shop in a Suffolk retail village.

SUP Den was started in Corfu in 2017 by Kenny Chinn and Jenny McArdle. The business offers paddle boarding, paddleboard yoga along with kayaking hire and lessons throughout the summer season.

The couple and their business even featured on a Channel 5 show called 'Escape to Greece'.

Now they will open a store at Stonham Barns on April 12.

Mr Chinn said: "With four years ocean Stand Up Paddle boarding (SUP) experience and having introduced and trained thousands of people to SUP board in Greece at the heart of the beach, we thought the time was right to bring our on-the-water experience to Stonham Barns Park leisure and activities centre.

You may also want to watch:

"Paddle boarding is winning so many new followers. 

"We are here to share our passion for SUP boarding and encourage more people to experience the amazing fun you can have on a SUP."

Most Read

  1. 1 Look inside: Aldeburgh seafront home, just three metres wide, on market for £850,000
  2. 2 Made in Chelsea stars filming in Suffolk for new season
  3. 3 'Mentally we are not as strong as we should be' - Cook on 2-1 defeat at Portsmouth
  1. 4 Matchday Recap: Town beaten at Fratton Park
  2. 5 Inmate broke prison guard's jaw to force move to new jail
  3. 6 Man died after trench collapsed at building site, coroner hears
  4. 7 Covid rates increase slightly in parts of Suffolk and north Essex
  5. 8 Portsmouth 2-1 Ipswich Town: Defeat for Blues as Cook's men fade at Fratton Park
  6. 9 'Nature's therapy' - Suffolk care home sets up farm for people living with dementia
  7. 10 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-1 loss to Portsmouth
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

St Mary's Church in Yaxley 

How many of these 'hidden' Suffolk villages have you heard of?

Danielle Lett

Author Picture Icon
A long list of Ipswich Town players are out of contract this summer

Football

Where Ipswich Town's out-of-contract players stand heading into summer...

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk police Sentinel team in Fast Justice on Dave

TV

Suffolk police team to star in new TV series

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk and Essex homes are set for gigabit broadband 

Thousands of Suffolk and Essex homes set for faster broadband

Charlotte McLaughlin and PA

person
Comments powered by Disqus