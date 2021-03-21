Paddleboard shop swaps Corfu for Suffolk

Published: 6:00 AM March 21, 2021

Jenny McArdle and Kenny Chinn at their SUP Den outlet at Stonham Barns Park in Suffolk. - Credit: MADHOUSE PR/STONHAM BARNS

A paddle boarding business that started on a Greek island is opening a shop in a Suffolk retail village.

SUP Den was started in Corfu in 2017 by Kenny Chinn and Jenny McArdle. The business offers paddle boarding, paddleboard yoga along with kayaking hire and lessons throughout the summer season.

The couple and their business even featured on a Channel 5 show called 'Escape to Greece'.

Now they will open a store at Stonham Barns on April 12.

Mr Chinn said: "With four years ocean Stand Up Paddle boarding (SUP) experience and having introduced and trained thousands of people to SUP board in Greece at the heart of the beach, we thought the time was right to bring our on-the-water experience to Stonham Barns Park leisure and activities centre.

"Paddle boarding is winning so many new followers.

"We are here to share our passion for SUP boarding and encourage more people to experience the amazing fun you can have on a SUP."