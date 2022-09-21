Promotion

Sue Wilcock speaks to Bram Groeneveld at Superstructures about how, as a business, they are playing their part in reducing carbon emissions in the construction industry.

The UK government has set the ambitious target of the UK becoming net zero by 2050, and as important as the construction industry is to our economy, we must be aware that it is a major contributor to carbon emissions throughout the world.

It’s a fact that has been acknowledged by many areas of the industry, including the Royal Institute of British Architects and the Institution of Structural Engineers, both of which have declared a climate emergency. Yet, what does net zero actually mean?

Bram Groeneveld is a structural engineer at Superstructures and heads up the sustainability drive in the business. He explains: “Generally, net zero is accepted as completely negating the amount of greenhouse gases produced by human activity. Carbon is a term frequently mentioned but it is often used to group together a multitude of greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide, methane etc, which collectively contribute to global warming.

“Much work has been done to quantify carbon emissions over the lifespan of a building around aspects such as heating, lighting and water consumption. However, only up until recently has the industry been able to precisely quantify the embodied carbon; the total carbon used to manufacture, transport, construct and deconstruct each individual building material or element.

"As a general rule, embodied carbon accounts for half the total carbon emissions of a building over its life span, with operational carbon making up the other half. The result is that through considered choices and clever design, a significant carbon saving can be made at the earliest stages of a project, often before the ground is even broken.

“The importance of evaluating embodied carbon compared with operational carbon is vital in getting us closer to the target of net zero by 2050,” Bram continues.

“Why? Because minimising the embodied carbon of a structure at the design stage can be seen as an instant carbon reduction, rather than the gradual reductions that can be made with operational carbon during the lifespan of the structure.”

Sustainability is not new to Superstructures. Throughout its history, the team of design-led consulting engineers has strived to deliver a quality of service that incorporates the careful detailing and design of structurally efficient buildings, which are low users of operational energy.

“However, we aren’t complacent and acknowledge our personal and professional responsibility to push harder towards the net zero goal,” Bram says.

“At Superstructures, we are a forward-thinking company that embraces change, new philosophies and technology. We produced a masterplan at the start of 2022, which we are working through.

“The first step was to ensure the team understood what we were going to do and why by holding a workshop session. The next step was to invest in training for all our designers via the Institution of Structural Engineers. We are all now armed with the knowledge and skills to start reducing embodied carbon in all our designs.

“A collaborative working relationship is crucial, and we encourage our existing and new clients to involve us as early as possible, ideally at the concept stage, where easy design changes will have less impact on the design process.

"Simple decisions such as spans, material choices and construction methods, can create significant reductions to the carbon content of the structure, whilst maintaining the original design concept and building performance.”

So, what are the next steps for Superstructures?

“We plan to hold design workshops with key clients, architects, contractors and anybody else who wishes to understand what we have to offer as a company in designing sustainable structures," Bram explains.

"And for companies that are already on the journey towards net zero, or who want to start, we welcome the opportunity to share our knowledge and experience with them through our design workshops.

“We understand that this could be a new, and possibly difficult, direction for some, but we welcome the challenge and opportunity to work on these innovative projects together.

“It’s our hope that over time these methods work their way subconsciously into our processes with our wider teams, with sustainable design becoming the new normal.”