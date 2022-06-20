Norfolk and Suffolk are seeking to raise the skills levels in the supply workforce through the Supply Chain Skills Development Fund - Credit: Archant

Suffolk and Norfolk's smaller firms are set to benefit from grants of up to £5k as the counties look to upskill the region's workforce.

The two county councils have joined forces to provide the Supply Chain Skills Development Fund - which is part-funded by the European Social Fund (ESF).

Small and medium-sized enterprises will be offered flexible training for employees aimed at enhancing and developing their skills and knowledge.

The grant will fund up to a maximum of £1k per employee which must be matched 50% by the employer to enable employees to benefit from training.

Michael Gray, head of skills at Suffolk County Council, said they wanted to ensure all eligible SMEs benefit from grants of up to £5000 per company for a wide range of training courses from colleges and training providers.

It is hoped the project will help local employers identify the competencies and capabilities their business will need to fully capitalise on opportunities presented by large-scale infrastructure projects happening in the Norfolk and Suffolk area over the course of the next couple of years.

To qualify businesses must have workforces of up to 249, have traded for six-plus months and have an annual turnover of less than £50m. They must be based in Norfolk or Suffolk and must not have a parent company owning more than 25% of the business.

They must also be in the energy, construction, IT & digital, science, engineering, manufacturing or ports logistics sectors and looking to address their skills gaps.

Courses covered include accredited training, non-accredited training, face-to-face training and online/digital training.

The Supply Chain Skills Development Fund aims to raise the skills levels of employed people to the next level up and encourage progression in employment. Other goals include bolstering the number of people with technical and job specific skills - particularly at level 3 and above - to support business growth, and increase the skills levels of employed women and workers over 50 to encourage progression in employment and help address the gender and employment and wage gap.







