News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

Suffolk high street pub to get revamp as search for publican continues

Author Picture Icon

Toby Lown

Published: 4:00 PM October 21, 2022
New look Swan pub in Needham Market

The Swan in Needham Market will undergo a revamp as Greene King search for a publican. - Credit: Greene King

A Suffolk high street pub will undergo a revamp as the search for a publican continues.

The Swan in High Street, Needham Market, stopped trading after the publican decided to leave the business and pub company Greene King is now looking for a new tenant. 

According to the Greene King website, the trading area of the pub will be "completely refurbished".

There will also be a "new patio and covered decked area" and "a large grassed area with over 100 seats, an outside bar and area for children to play".

A Greene King spokesperson said: “We fully intend to reopen The Swan as we know it has a vital role to play in the local community.

"It’s early days at the moment, but our search for a new partner to work with us and bring the pub back to its very best is underway.

"We actively encourage anyone with pub management experience interested in running the pub to get in touch.”

New look Swan pub in Needham Market

The outside of the pub will also be getting a makeover, with a "new patio and covered decked area." - Credit: Greene King


Needham Market News

Don't Miss

Kyle Edwards is shown the red card.

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: How Town's 1-0 loss at Cambridge unfolded

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Old Newton C of E Primary School - Robins Class

Gallery

First Class is back for 2022! Suffolk's schools celebrate new faces

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Benacre

Body of man found after swimmer reported missing at sea

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a stabbing in Leiston

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after stabbing in east Suffolk town

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon