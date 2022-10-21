Suffolk high street pub to get revamp as search for publican continues

The Swan in Needham Market will undergo a revamp as Greene King search for a publican. - Credit: Greene King

A Suffolk high street pub will undergo a revamp as the search for a publican continues.

The Swan in High Street, Needham Market, stopped trading after the publican decided to leave the business and pub company Greene King is now looking for a new tenant.

According to the Greene King website, the trading area of the pub will be "completely refurbished".

There will also be a "new patio and covered decked area" and "a large grassed area with over 100 seats, an outside bar and area for children to play".

A Greene King spokesperson said: “We fully intend to reopen The Swan as we know it has a vital role to play in the local community.

"It’s early days at the moment, but our search for a new partner to work with us and bring the pub back to its very best is underway.

"We actively encourage anyone with pub management experience interested in running the pub to get in touch.”






