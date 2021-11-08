News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Taylor Wimpey snaps up £10m Suffolk site after 'strong' competition

Author Picture Icon

Sarah Chambers

Published: 3:43 PM November 8, 2021
Developer Jaynic has sold a port of the Haverhill Business Park to housebuilder Taylor Wimpey

A major site for a 155-dwelling residential scheme at Haverhill Research Park has been sold to Taylor Wimpey - Credit: Jaynic

A major housing developer has snapped up a Suffolk site earmarked for 155 homes.

Developer Jaynic won a planning appeal earlier this year enabling the site at Haverhill Research Park - which was formerly designated for employment - to be turned into a residential development.

Taylor Wimpey (East Anglia) has now purchased the 14 acre site for up to 155 new homes including 30% affordable housing for an undisclosed sum. 

A spokesman for Jaynic said there was "strong competition" for the site, off an informal guide price in excess of £10m.

The land lies at Weaver's view on the western edge of Haverhill  which is seen as a "gateway" site to Cambridge via the A1307.

Jaynic also sold adjacent land to Taylor Wimpey back in 2014 and this went on to become the 150-homes Arboretum housing scheme.

Jaynic director Andrew Anderson said: “We are very pleased to have concluded the sale of the site to Taylor Wimpey with whom we have a close relationship having undertaken schemes in association with them here in Haverhill and in Bury St Edmunds.

“Weaver’s View provides an attractive setting in a semi-rural location, with attractive views out to open countryside whilst benefiting from excellent nearby amenities and transport connections to surrounding regional centres, notably Cambridge to the north west."

Taylor Wimpey managing director Bryn Maidman, says: “We are delighted to reaffirm our commitment to Haverhill with this latest purchase of land in the area. Our plans include the delivery of 155 new homes, as well as improvements to landscaping, areas of public open space and local infrastructure.

“We look forward to working with Jaynic again, who we have a long-established relationship with as a fellow Suffolk business who shares our values of placemaking and community involvement.

"We are excited for work to start on site and anticipate the first homes to be ready  for sale in 2023.”

Jaynic still owns business hub The EpiCentre and 1.85acres next to it which is earmarked for business, technology or warehouse development.

Agents for Jaynic on the sale of the Weaver’s View site were Cheffins and Cushman & Wakefield.

Commercial Property
Haverhill News

