'New era' for village tearoom at heart of community after friends take over
Two friends have said they are "thrilled" to have taken the reigns at a much-loved tearoom in Woolpit, after the previous owners retired..
Claire Scotford and Kathyrn Baker, who have known each other for more than 20 years, are the new managers at Teacups in The Street.
The café opened in the heart of the village in 2009 and quickly became a focal point for the community, but it faced an uncertain future after the founders stepped down.
Despite having no prior experience in running a tearoom, Mrs Scotford and Mrs Baker stepped in and gave the café, which is set in a quaint oak-beamed cottage, a complete revamp.
In addition to refreshing the décor, they have introduced barista coffee to complement a range of home-made snacks, cakes and afternoon teas.
Teacups reopened on Wednesday and the new owners are delighted to taken charge of the business.
Mrs Scotford said: "It has always been my dream to run a tea shop so when Teacups became available, I jumped at the chance.
"Woolpit is expanding rapidly yet, since the closure of the post office and one of the village pubs, there are few places locally for friends, family and colleagues to meet.
"I was envious of the ladies who put Teacups together. We're going to be taking it up a gear.
"We're thrilled to be taking it on - villages like Woolpit need to keep thriving."
Mrs Baker added: "We have been friends for years and we both love cooking and baking. People didn't want to lose the tea room - it's a really great meeting point for the village.
"It’s a new era for Teacups and for us. We're looking forward to welcoming our customers to our beautiful historic cottage in the months ahead."