News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

Gallery

GALLERY: Thousands enjoy hotly-anticipated return of Tendring Show

person

Abygail Fossett

Published: 9:18 PM July 9, 2022
Lucy Winward with a bull at Tendring Show at Lawford House Park. Picture: Danielle Booden

Lucy Winward with a bull at Tendring Show at Lawford House Park. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The Tendring Show has returned in style after a two-year absence.

Thousands of people travelled to the 105th Tendring Show at Lawford House Park, near Manningtree.

Tendring Show at Lawford House Park. Picture: Danielle Booden

Tendring Show at Lawford House Park. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The day was a non-profit event organised by the Tendring Hundred Farmers’ Club to celebrate the area’s agriculture, with the theme of this year’s show being food, farming and fitness. 

Over 250 trade stands and exhibits were in place, as well as an undercover shopping market, food pavilion and art and lifestyle marquee. 

Special guests included horses, cattle, sheep, goats, guinea pigs, and some ‘fancy rats'.

Speaking ahead of the show, club president George Harris from East Bergholt said: “Children will be able to see for themselves the importance of good healthy British food and how it can benefit our overall health, and better understand how regular exercise can burn off those unwanted calories as well as benefit our well-being and mental health.” 

Leo and Emily Jewsbury doing some archery at Tendring Show at Lawford House Park. Picture: Danielle

Leo and Emily Jewsbury doing some archery at Tendring Show at Lawford House Park. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Tendring Show at Lawford House Park. Picture: Danielle Booden

Tendring Show at Lawford House Park. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Tendring Show at Lawford House Park. Picture: Danielle Booden

Tendring Show at Lawford House Park. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Musicians playing at Tendring Show at Lawford House Park. Picture: Danielle Booden

Musicians playing at Tendring Show at Lawford House Park. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Harley Hall enjoying Tendring Show at Lawford House Park. Picture: Danielle Booden

Harley Hall enjoying Tendring Show at Lawford House Park. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Minature donkeys at Tendring Show at Lawford House Park. Picture: Danielle Booden

Minature donkeys at Tendring Show at Lawford House Park. - Credit: Danielle Booden

A barn owl show at Tendring Show at Lawford House Park. Picture: Danielle Booden

A barn owl show at Tendring Show at Lawford House Park. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Dame Dolly Does at Tendring Show at Lawford House Park. Picture: Danielle Booden

Dame Dolly Does at Tendring Show at Lawford House Park. - Credit: Danielle Booden

A sheep show taking place at Tendring Show at Lawford House Park. Picture: Danielle Booden

A sheep show taking place at Tendring Show at Lawford House Park. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Classic cars at Tendring Show at Lawford House Park. Picture: Danielle Booden

Classic cars at Tendring Show at Lawford House Park. - Credit: Danielle Booden


Colchester News
Manningtree News
East Bergholt News

Don't Miss

Swansea City's Flynn Downes applauds the fans at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at the Jo

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Revealed: The sell-on fee Town are set to receive for Downes

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
The Seckford Foundation has applied for planning permission for the fitness suite at Woodbridge School.

Planning and Development

Suffolk school unveils plans for new fitness suite and cafe

Dominic Bareham

person
Oriana Pepper was an aspiring pilot

Suffolk pilot, 21, died from an infected insect sting

Dominic Bareham

person
Beth Mead celebrates scoring for England – Greene King is offering free pints to people who share her surname

Pubs

How to get a free pint at a Suffolk pub if you have one of 23 surnames

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon