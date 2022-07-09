GALLERY: Thousands enjoy hotly-anticipated return of Tendring Show

Gallery

Lucy Winward with a bull at Tendring Show at Lawford House Park. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The Tendring Show has returned in style after a two-year absence.

Thousands of people travelled to the 105th Tendring Show at Lawford House Park, near Manningtree.

Tendring Show at Lawford House Park. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The day was a non-profit event organised by the Tendring Hundred Farmers’ Club to celebrate the area’s agriculture, with the theme of this year’s show being food, farming and fitness.

Over 250 trade stands and exhibits were in place, as well as an undercover shopping market, food pavilion and art and lifestyle marquee.

Special guests included horses, cattle, sheep, goats, guinea pigs, and some ‘fancy rats'.

Speaking ahead of the show, club president George Harris from East Bergholt said: “Children will be able to see for themselves the importance of good healthy British food and how it can benefit our overall health, and better understand how regular exercise can burn off those unwanted calories as well as benefit our well-being and mental health.”

Leo and Emily Jewsbury doing some archery at Tendring Show at Lawford House Park. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Tendring Show at Lawford House Park. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Tendring Show at Lawford House Park. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Musicians playing at Tendring Show at Lawford House Park. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Harley Hall enjoying Tendring Show at Lawford House Park. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Minature donkeys at Tendring Show at Lawford House Park. - Credit: Danielle Booden

A barn owl show at Tendring Show at Lawford House Park. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Dame Dolly Does at Tendring Show at Lawford House Park. - Credit: Danielle Booden

A sheep show taking place at Tendring Show at Lawford House Park. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Classic cars at Tendring Show at Lawford House Park. - Credit: Danielle Booden



