Suffolk couple overjoyed as cafe named among world's best

Published: 6:47 PM August 11, 2021

Marc Rogers and his partner Hannah at the Angel in Needham Market - Credit: The Angel

A Suffolk couple are celebrating after their cafe in Needham Market was recognised among the best in the world by Tripadvisor.

Marc Rogers and his partner Hannah, who run The Angel in High Street alongside staff member Rob, are all overjoyed after the travel website gave them a Travellers' Choice Award.

The award, granted annually by the worldwide travel website, recognises venues such as restaurants and cafes who are among the best 10% in the world for their customer reviews.

Pulled pork burgers were a popular takeaway choice during the coronavirus lockdown - Credit: The Angel

Mr Rogers, who has been a chef for more than 20 years, said the award is a "real boost" to him and the team.

Mr Rogers said: "It came as a real surprise.

You may also want to watch:

"After the year we've had, it was certainly unexpected to say the least.

"We are so glad just to have survived the pandemic, so to be awarded for what we do feels really good."

The couple had only took on the cafe in late 2019, with plans to expand it into a bistro before the onset of the pandemic.

However, it adapted well to the takeaway service, finding a gap in the local market with gourmet burgers, waffles, ice cream milkshakes and afternoon teas.

Their customer base has since continued to grow, with the cafe regularly being fully booked by hungry locals.

Waffles were among the lockdown offering from The Angel - Credit: The Angel

Mr Rogers said it is the good food and friendly customer service which has people coming back for more.

He said: "The support we have received from the local community since Covid hit has been amazing.

"We have so many regulars who come in, and Hannah is already making their drinks before they've sat down.

"During lockdown we had people coming back every Friday for their takeaway, calling a week in advance to secure their slot. Now we're open again, our special tapas or steak nights are fully booked within a couple of hours of advertising them.

"We offer locally-sourced, home-cooked food at affordable prices – nothing gets chucked in the microwave.

"The award is just a real boost to the team for all the hard work we have put in."