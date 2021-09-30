New pop-up shop showcases the work of local small businesses

Published: 4:30 PM September 30, 2021

The Cactus Club is a new pop up shop owned by Emily Hicks, located in the Woodbridge Thoroughfare - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

A new Woodbridge business has popped up to help local makers and ethical producers sell their goods.

Emily Hicks has been running The Pink Cactus homeware and fashion accessories shop on the town's Thoroughfare since December 2020.

Now she has created a new pop up shop, The Cactus Club, in the former Browsers Bookshop after it moved further up the street.

Emily Hicks also runs the Pink Cactus in Woodbridge - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The new shop sells products either made locally or sourced ethically by small businesses who are predominantly based in Suffolk as well as a few from Essex or London.

Currently 15 different businesses have products on sale in the shop but this will rise to 22 by the start of November with the shop set to stay until the end of the Christmas period.

You may also want to watch:

"I thought this Christmas would be a good time," Miss Hicks said.

The Cactus Club is a new pop up shop in Woodbridge - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

"People will be really excited about Christmas being more normal again and being able to shop and browse.

"I think everyone's attitudes to shopping is changing; they want to support local businesses and brands.

The Cactus Club will stay in Woodbridge until the end of the Christmas period - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

"People are more aware of where things are coming from."

Miss Hicks' knows the benefit of what such pop up experiences can have on small businesses.

"I was doing pop-up shops around Kent, Chelmsford and Cambridge," she said.

"I was going to do a pop-up before Pink Cactus, too."

Business from Suffolk, Essex and London are showcased in the shop - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

So far feedback on the new venture has been positive.

"Overall we have had an amazing reaction," said Miss Hicks.

"Everyone has been really positive and supportive."

She said that local people were also pleased that the retail was once again back in use and by a local brand.

"I think people were worried it was going to become a chain," she said.

Emily Hicks from the Cactus Club with some of products from local businesses - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Miss Hicks is still looking at her plans for after Christmas and is considering pop-up shops in other areas.

Until then she will be offering late night shopping events later this year in the run up to Christmas.

Her other business turns one in December, although thanks to Covid, Miss Hicks says it doesn't really feel that way.

She said: "I still feel very new."