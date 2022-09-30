'It's been my life': Last orders for popular Suffolk pub

The landlady at a popular pub near Sudbury will pull her last pint tonight as she hopes to "go out with a bang" after 16 years behind the bar.

Wendy Menzi has been the landlady of The Five Bells in Great Cornard for the last 16 years and is a familiar face for many.

Speaking about the last 16 years behind the bar Mrs Menzi said: "It has been my life, I expected to leave here in a box not with a lot of boxes.

"I wanted to stay here forever.

"I have watched many of my customers grow up with their families."

Mrs Menzi said she wants to "go out with a bang" tonight as the pub celebrates its final evening with a double-decker disco.

"We are going to rock the place all night," she said.

The landlady thanked her customers past and present for all their support over the past 16 years.

"I am going to miss you lots," Mrs Menzi said.

Many events have been held at the pub over the years, just one of them included the popular beer festival in 2013.

Scores of people made a bee-line to the Five Bells for the event, which raised money for the Help for Heroes.

Mrs Menzi said she has so many fond memories of her time at the pub.

The pub is also well known for its Halloween decorations, especially the witch that sits above the front door.

Mrs Menzi said the witch will not be disappearing from Great Cornard as The Kings Head just down the road will be using it as part of their Halloween decorations.

Plans were revealed last year to build four bungalows behind the pub in Bures Road.