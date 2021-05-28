See inside the 'rare' medieval hotel after its £10m revamp

Published: 7:13 PM May 28, 2021

Surya Hotels Suki Dula outside the recently revamped The George Hotel in Colchester with his daughter Kiran - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Colchester's historic George Hotel has reopened its doors following a £10million revamp.

The venue, which dates back to the 15th century, closed at the end of July 2019 to undergo a refurbishment.

It has since been reopened by Harwich-based developer Flying Trade Group, which is behind the Surya Hotels brand.

The George in Colchester has reopened after a huge refurbishment. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

There is now a large open plan lounge with cosy log burners, an extended dining room and a Moroccan-style partially covered courtyard.

There is also a Victorian-inspired afternoon tea room called T at The George, which is opening this summer.

Seven suites with Emperor beds have been added, as well as armchairs and work stations for the double and single rooms.

Suki Dulai in the new reception of The George. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Surya Hotels FTG chief executive Suki Dulai said: "Despite unexpected setbacks with the pandemic and the refurbishment going well over budget, and schedule, we have remained committed to getting this project spot on – funding the excess without cutting any corners.

"It has been a painstaking project but we are incredibly proud to have played a part in returning this magnificent site to its former glory and can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers back.

“We have not made any major changes to the fundamental layout of the property, because we are limited by the building’s historic nature.

"However, we have certainly added a wow factor, with décor and furnishings and greatly improved modern comforts throughout.

"A significant part of the project has been the re-wiring and re-plumbing of the entire hotel."

The George Hotel before it closed at the end of July 2019. - Credit: Surya Hotels

Colchester MP Will Quince attended the hotel's reopening on Friday, May 28.

He said it was a "pleasure" to see the return of the "iconic" and "key fixture" of Colchester's high street.

Mr Quince added: "It looks absolutely stunning and will be a huge asset to Colchester."

A pleasure to have a tour on the re-opening day of The George Hotel in Colchester after a £10m renovation - a key fixture of the High Street for over 500 years and one of Colchester's most iconic buildings. It looks absolutely stunning and will be a huge asset to Colchester. pic.twitter.com/16Zq1seUfb — Will Quince MP 🇬🇧 (@willquince) May 28, 2021

The first known reference to the property as an inn was made in 1494 - although the hotel’s cellars feature the ruins of an ancient Roman gravel pavement."

The George in Colchester has reopened after a huge refurbishment. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Aaron Skerrit, who has worked at Gordon Ramsay Holdings and Milsoms Hotels and Restaurants, will take the helm at the George’s kitchen.

Staff will continue to be led by The George Hotel general manager Nick Wildman.

Bookings for stays and dining in the restaurant start from May 28, 2021.

First come, first serve casual dining will also be available in the bar, lounge and courtyard area.