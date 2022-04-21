News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

'Vibrant and fun' fairy tale event ends this weekend

person

Aleksandra Cupriak

Published: 2:43 PM April 21, 2022
Fairy tale adventure at The greatest trail of all shows

Fairy tale adventure at The greatest trail of all shows - Credit: Fresh Air Events

A magical trail aimed at families will come to end this weekend. 

Seckford Hills, near Seckford Hall, Woodbridge has been centre of The Greatest Trail of All Shows over Easter.

The event will see families transported to meet characters from many magical films and shows.

Fairy tale adventure at The greatest trail of all shows

Fairy tale adventure at The greatest trail of all shows - Credit: Fresh Air Events

Children and adults can travel through platform nine and three-quarters to wizard lessons at Hogwarts, followed by a meet and greet with a superhero.

The trail will also see visitors go through the keyhole into Alice’s Wonderland.

Fairy tale adventure at The greatest trail of all shows

Fairy tale adventure at The greatest trail of all shows - Credit: Fresh Air Events

Izzy Alexander, a Fresh Air Events team member, said: “The atmosphere is vibrant and fun, with actors putting on shows and encouraging everybody to take part along the way.” 

Fresh Air Events is raising money during every show, with buckets outside the shop in aid of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospice. 

Fairy tale adventure at The greatest trail of all shows

Fairy tale adventure at The greatest trail of all shows - Credit: Fresh Air Events

Most Read

  1. 1 ITV show featuring Alan Titchmarsh to be filmed in Suffolk village
  2. 2 'Mortar bomb' found at Suffolk beach as army sent in to investigate
  3. 3 Dozens of firefighters tackled major blaze in Suffolk town
  1. 4 'Never seen anything like it' - Anger after fly-tipping near Suffolk village
  2. 5 'I'm gonna strangle him' - Wigan boss Richardson on 'excellent' Town skipper Morsy
  3. 6 First look inside The Botanist as manager praises 'buzz' in the town
  4. 7 Suffolk man fined after kicking hedgehog with 'considerable force'
  5. 8 Andy's Angles: Six observations following Town's 2-2 Wigan draw
  6. 9 Suffolk town named one of the best places to live in the UK
  7. 10 Man, 28, from Dedham wanted by Essex Police

The company's event is also trying to be environmentally friendly with 95% of building materials at the event recycled. 

The event closes on Sunday, 24, April. Entry is £8 for all.

Fairy tale adventure at The greatest trail of all shows

Fairy tale adventure at The greatest trail of all shows - Credit: Fresh Air Events


Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Caravans and camper vans lined Undercliff Road East in Felixstowe over the Easter weekend 

East Suffolk Council

Mayor's pledge on seafront camper vans

Dominic Bareham

person
Semer Wood near Hadleigh

Snowdrop-filled woodland oasis ‘away from stresses and strains’ up for...

Sarah Chambers

Author Picture Icon
The vacant land at Leisure Way in Lowestoft earmarked for a new McDonald's restaurant.

East Suffolk Council

New McDonald's restaurant could open on 'prime' development site

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Matt Penney in action early against Wigan.

Ipswich Town vs Wigan Athletic | Live

Matchday Recap: Town hold leaders to Portman Road draw

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon