'Vibrant and fun' fairy tale event ends this weekend
A magical trail aimed at families will come to end this weekend.
Seckford Hills, near Seckford Hall, Woodbridge has been centre of The Greatest Trail of All Shows over Easter.
The event will see families transported to meet characters from many magical films and shows.
Children and adults can travel through platform nine and three-quarters to wizard lessons at Hogwarts, followed by a meet and greet with a superhero.
The trail will also see visitors go through the keyhole into Alice’s Wonderland.
Izzy Alexander, a Fresh Air Events team member, said: “The atmosphere is vibrant and fun, with actors putting on shows and encouraging everybody to take part along the way.”
Fresh Air Events is raising money during every show, with buckets outside the shop in aid of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospice.
The company's event is also trying to be environmentally friendly with 95% of building materials at the event recycled.
The event closes on Sunday, 24, April. Entry is £8 for all.