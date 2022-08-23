Growing beauty salon wins top industry accolade

Jessica Bennette (left) and Natalie Wood (centre) from The Pink Shed with a representative from sponsors Dermalogica at the Professional Beauty Awards ceremony - Credit: The Pink Shed

A Suffolk beauty salon based in a converted cow shed has been named Employer of the Year at a leading beauty industry awards event.

The Pink Shed, based at Brantham near Ipswich, won the accolade at the Professional Beauty Awards.

The Employer of the Year prize follows a series of other national industry awards for the firm.

Salon owner Natalie Wood said: “We are proud to be a rural business in Suffolk and have invested to convert a farm building into a five-star salon experience.

"I know that the business is only as good as its employees, and more core focus has been on training and developing my team to be the best in the industry.

“This award, the fact that we are continuing to grow and have a consistently full client list is testament to my incredible team, and this award is for them.

"It has been an incredibly hard couple of years for the beauty industry and the people working in it, but we have come back better than ever and it’s wonderful to have national recognition of our success."

The Pink Shed is located on farmland overlooking the river Stour. The building, formerly a cow shed, has been fully refurbished into a purpose-built beauty salon with five treatment rooms.

As well as investing in its facilities and services, The Pink Shed has grown to employ 14 therapists and now has its own training programme for new beauty professionals.

The Professional Beauty awards recognise UK salons which "go above and beyond as a beauty business", and the Employer of the Year category seeks "to celebrate those beauty employers who lead industry best practice for their teams, in terms of training, morale and progression".

Eve Oxberry, editor of Professional Beauty magazine, said: “Being crowned as a winner at the Professional Beauty Awards is an accolade to be incredibly proud of.

"We are committed to raising standards within the beauty industry and would like to thank all of the winners for showcasing what excellence looks like.”