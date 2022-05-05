News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
5p tickets at Suffolk cinema to celebrate anniversary of reopening

Toby Lown

Published: 4:00 PM May 5, 2022
(Left to right: Billie King, Bethany Couch, David Marsh, Lauren Bunce).

The Regal are celebrating the year anniversary of reopening their doors following a major revamp. (Left to right: Billie King, Bethany Couch, David Marsh, Lauren Bunce). - Credit: William Jupp

The Regal cinema, in Stowmarket, is reducing the cost of its tickets to 5p to celebrate a year since re-opening its doors following a major refurbishment.

The cinema was previously a single auditorium venue but underwent a multi-million-pound refurbishment which added an extra two auditoriums and a café bar.

The initiative will take place on Saturday May 28, featuring recent family films, Clifford The Big Red Dog (PG), at 10.25am, and Sing 2 (U), at 11am. 

The Regal Stowmarket outside

5 pence was the average cost of cinema ticket in 1936, when The Regal first opened its doors. - Credit: William Jupp

Five pence was the average cost of a ticket in 1936, when The Regal first opened its doors. 

Customer experience manager at The Regal, Billie King said: “It is hard to believe our fantastic venue has been back open for a whole year!

"We have had a hugely positive response from the local community, so to say thank you and mark the anniversary, we wanted to do something special.”

5p tickets will be on sale from 9am on Sunday May 8, either online here, over the phone (01449 612825) between 4 - 5pm, or in person.      

