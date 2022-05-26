News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Cinema celebrating anniversary with trip back to 1930s

Toby Lown

Published: 7:00 PM May 26, 2022
Billie King with a classic car

Customer experience manager, Billie King says the event is an "excellent way to engage the local community" with the history of the cinema. - Credit: David Marsh

The Regal cinema in Stowmarket is marking a year since re-opening its doors by taking a trip back in time to the 1930s.

On Saturday, May 28 from 10am - noon, people will be able to try on 1930s style clothes and pose for a picture with a 1937 Buick limousine.

The event marks a year since the re-opening of the cinema following major refurbishment, by giving people the chance to step back in time to 1936, when the cinema first opened its doors.            

Customer experience manager at The Regal, Billie King said: “Our recent refurbishment really highlights the original 1930 art deco style of The Regal, we’re proud of our history and we want to make sure we honour it.

"An event like this is an excellent way to engage the local community whilst celebrating some of Stowmarket’s history!"  

Owner of the Buick, and supporter of The Regal, Simon Cook, said: “I’ve been a supporter of The Regal for many years, and so, it was my pleasure to offer to bring the car along for the day. It’s a local facility that should be celebrated."

Classic car

People will have the chance to pose with a 1937 Buick limousine. - Credit: David Marsh


Author Picture Icon
