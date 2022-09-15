Suffolk cinema to air charity screenings of Paddington this weekend
- Credit: William Jupp
A Stowmarket cinema is putting on charity screenings of Paddington this weekend in commemoration of the Queen.
The proceeds from the screenings at The Regal will be split between two of the Queen's charities.
Following her passing, people have been remembering many of Queen Elizabeth II's beloved moments, including her skit with Paddington which was played during the Platinum Jubilee concert earlier this year.
Some mourners have also been leaving teddy bears and marmalade sandwiches amongst the tributes to the Queen.
The 2014 film will be shown at 1:30pm on Saturday September 17 and Sunday September 18.
Tickets will cost £3 with all proceeds going to Age UK and Action for Children.
David Marsh, manager of the Regal, said: "With the late change to the release date of Ticket to Paradise we had an opportunity to programme a different film and we really couldn’t think of anything more fitting.
Most Read
- 1 Customers flock to new Suffolk restaurant selling ‘old-fashioned’ food
- 2 People warned to use Royal Mail stamps now before thousands become invalid
- 3 Bodybuilder, 56, claims podium place after 10-year weight-loss journey
- 4 'We're not closing yet' - pub boss dispels rumours of flat conversion
- 5 Barton on 'two teams' Town and his side's 'weird and wonderful' red cards
- 6 Tributes to 'wonderful, loving' dad killed in A12 crash
- 7 Motorbike rider dies following crash in town centre
- 8 Girl, 12, dies from stab wound in suspected double murder
- 9 Revealed: The 20-man 'senior' squad list Town submitted to EFL
- 10 So far, so good... but the Blues are about to run the League One gauntlet
"Giving families and friends the chance to see Paddington on the big screen and help a couple of the charities that the Queen supported."