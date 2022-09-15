Suffolk cinema to air charity screenings of Paddington this weekend

Regal manager, David Marsh, "couldn’t think of anything more fitting" after an opportunity arose to show the 2014 film. - Credit: William Jupp

A Stowmarket cinema is putting on charity screenings of Paddington this weekend in commemoration of the Queen.

The proceeds from the screenings at The Regal will be split between two of the Queen's charities.

Following her passing, people have been remembering many of Queen Elizabeth II's beloved moments, including her skit with Paddington which was played during the Platinum Jubilee concert earlier this year.

Some mourners have also been leaving teddy bears and marmalade sandwiches amongst the tributes to the Queen.

The 2014 film will be shown at 1:30pm on Saturday September 17 and Sunday September 18.

Tickets will cost £3 with all proceeds going to Age UK and Action for Children.

David Marsh, manager of the Regal, said: "With the late change to the release date of Ticket to Paradise we had an opportunity to programme a different film and we really couldn’t think of anything more fitting.

"Giving families and friends the chance to see Paddington on the big screen and help a couple of the charities that the Queen supported."