Regal in Stowmarket shortlisted for cinema of the year award

The Regal in Stowmarket has been shortlisted for a cinema of the year award.

The venue is just one of six cinemas to be shortlisted for Screen International’s Cinema of the Year Award 2022 (24 screens or less).

Judges from the film industry including Daniel Battsek, director of Film 4, Hamish Moseley, head of Netflix UK Distribution, and Matt Smith, head of theatrical for Lionsgate Pictures, selected The Regal and the other shortlisted cinemas from over 200 eligible venues.

Regal Manager David Marsh said: "We are hugely proud to be shortlisted for such a prestigious industry award, we would like to thank the judges for their vote and the people of Mid Suffolk for supporting the Regal in such big numbers."

Owned by Stowmarket Town Council, The Regal reopened in May 2021 after a £3.7million refurbishment and expansion.

In the first 12 months since the reopening, the venue had over 115,000 visitors.

The winner of the award will be named at an awards ceremony in London on November 24.