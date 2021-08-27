Is this beer garden with a tipi and fairy lights the best in the UK?

Published: 9:22 AM August 27, 2021

The garden at The Weeping Willow in Barrow could be named the best in the UK - Credit: Chestnut Group

A popular Suffolk pub has been nominated for having the best beer garden in the UK at the Great British Pub Awards.

The Weeping Willow in Barrow, Burry St Edmunds, has been shortlisted as a finalist in this year's awards – with the Chestnut Group pub proving a popular choice among locals.

The 17th century pub's garden comes complete with a tipi, dressed with faux fur blankets, candles and "miles" of fairy lights.

Inside the tipi at The Weeping Willow, Barrow near Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Archant

Greg Hacon, the pub's general manager, said: "We are delighted to have been shortlisted for the UK's best pub garden.

"We have invested a lot of time and energy into making our garden a really special experience for our guests.

"Having also been recently named ‘The most Instagrammable pub in Suffolk’ and being voted ‘The Best Destination Pub’ by Muddy Stiletto’s followers, we are very honoured and grateful."

The team also thanked gardeners Rob and Ed for their work.

The Weeping Willow in Barrow, Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Archant







