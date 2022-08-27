Theatre hit with £47k bill rise dodges further 'wild' increase

Amidst news of another energy price cap rise, Bury Theatre Royal has managed to dodge another 'wild' bill increase. - Credit: Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds

Amidst news of an energy price cap rise, a theatre in Bury St Edmunds has managed to dodge another "wild" bill increase.

Concern was raised for the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds last week after it was revealed that its annual electricity bill rocketed by £47,000 - a 134% increase.

However, the theatre has not been affected by the latest energy price cap rise as it does not apply to businesses and charities.

A Theatre Royal spokesman said this leaves them subject to "wild" fluctuations in the energy market, with next year's bill increasing to £82,000.

They added: "If we hadn't been able to secure a deal, we would have been subject to the inflated market rates come December which have risen substantially and are due to rise again when the price cap is reviewed every three months."

Speaking on the future of the theatre, artistic director Owen Calvert-Lyons said they would be asking the government to step in with funding.

Bury Theatre Royal is currently in conversation with Bury St Edmunds MP Jo Churchill.