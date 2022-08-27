News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

Theatre hit with £47k bill rise dodges further 'wild' increase

person

Dolly Carter

Published: 8:00 AM August 27, 2022
Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds

Amidst news of another energy price cap rise, Bury Theatre Royal has managed to dodge another 'wild' bill increase. - Credit: Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds

Amidst news of an energy price cap rise, a theatre in Bury St Edmunds has managed to dodge another "wild" bill increase.

Concern was raised for the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds last week after it was revealed that its annual electricity bill rocketed by £47,000 - a 134% increase.

However, the theatre has not been affected by the latest energy price cap rise as it does not apply to businesses and charities.

A Theatre Royal spokesman said this leaves them subject to "wild" fluctuations in the energy market, with next year's bill increasing to £82,000.

They added: "If we hadn't been able to secure a deal, we would have been subject to the inflated market rates come December which have risen substantially and are due to rise again when the price cap is reviewed every three months."

Speaking on the future of the theatre, artistic director Owen Calvert-Lyons said they would be asking the government to step in with funding.

Bury Theatre Royal is currently in conversation with Bury St Edmunds MP Jo Churchill. 

Theatre
Bury St Edmunds News

Don't Miss

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: Archant library.

Ipswich Crown Court

Mum-of-three sentenced after £9,000 benefit overpayment

Jane Hunt

person
The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust has been rated as Requires Improvement in a shocking

Suffolk Live News

Man arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after police stop ambulance

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Sam Sturman has moved to All Saints hotel resturant in Bury PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Award-winning chef opens new restaurant at Suffolk hotel

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Fork lightning over the East Angliam coastline as a massive thunderstorm swept through Suffolk. Pict

Suffolk Weather

Weather warning in place as thunderstorms expected in Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon