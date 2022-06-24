Broadway and West End atmosphere come to Suffolk

Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds will host ‘A Night at the Musicals’ with Irving Stage Company - Credit: Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds

The magic of Broadway and the West End is coming to Bury St Edmunds with two fundraising musicals.

Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds will host ‘A Night at the Musicals’ with the Irving Stage Company, the oldest theatre group in Suffolk, and raise valuable funds to support the work of both the theatre and the performing group.

A raffle will also be held each evening with a fantastic selection of prizes.

‘A Night at the Musicals’ includes popular numbers from My Fair Lady, Me and My Girl, Chess, Cabaret and Chicago; and a tribute to the late Stephen Sondheim, songs from Sweeney Todd, Follies, A Little Night Music and Company.

Emma Suckling, the head of development at Theatre Royal, said: "Fundraising events such as this one are vital for the ongoing stability of Theatre Royal.

"Theatre Royal is a registered charity and we are heavily reliant upon private support. 18% of our income is raised through fundraising – that is support through individual giving schemes (our Patrons, friends and Donor Friends), sponsorship and fundraising events. On top of this annual requirement for core funding, we also raise money to support our work in the community, including our work with children and young people.

“We believe everyone, at all stages of their lives, regardless of background or personal circumstance should have equal opportunity to engage in extraordinary cultural experiences”.

Sian Couture, the artistic director of Irving Stage Company, said: “The theatre is a vital part of our community in so many ways and offers such opportunities for people of all ages.

“Everyone knows how challenging the past two and half years has been for the arts, especially amateur and professional companies involved in live performance. We are delighted to be taking part in these very special shows to support both Irving and our theatre, as well as paying tribute to all the composers and lyricists who have created these wonderful songs.”

The musicals will take place in Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds on Friday and Saturday, July 1 and July 2 at 7.30pm.

Tickets start from £10.50 and include a pre-show drink in the Greene Room Bar.

