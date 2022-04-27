Jubilee gin launched to mark return of sold out music festival

A limited-edition gin produced in Suffolk will commemorate two momentous moments this summer.

Business owner Penny Wilby and Nethergate Brewery have teamed up to produce a limited edition gin to create an exclusive jubilee pink gin to support the return of LeeStock music festival as well as commemorating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Mayfair Lady is a light-pink coloured 43% gin, made using botanicals juniper flower, elderflower, camomile, cubeb, Oris root, coriander and lemon peel.

The Mayfair Lady name was chosen as a nod to Mayfair, London, where Queen Elizabeth II was born.

Penny Wilby said: “I’m very excited about my getting involved with making the gin. I’d like to thank Nethergate and head brewer and distiller Ian Carson, for spending the day explaining the process of distilling and for their generous donation to LeeStock and the Willow Foundation."

Penny has also brewed various ales in the past in partnership with Nethergate Brewery, raising money for LeeStock festival and the Willow Foundation.

In order to celebrate the gin and the return of LeeStock after a two year Covid-enforced break, thebestof Sudbury is running a competition on social media to win a bottle of Mayfair Lady, as well as two tickets to the sold-out LeeStock festival.

Head brewer and distiller at Nethergate, Ian Carson, said: "After seeing our favourite festival LeeStock fell on the same weekend as her Majesty the Queen's Platinum Jubilee we couldn't just create a beer we had to go one step beyond and make gin to raise as much money as possible for the amazing Willow Foundation.”

Nethergate has also pledged to donate 50p from every bottle sold to the Willow Foundation, which LeeStock festival support.

LeeStock festival is taking place at Melford Hall, Long Melford, on June 2 and 3, with acts including Scouting For Girls, Toploader and Stereo MCs.

Mayfair Lady premium pink gin can be bought online here, at Nethergate, or at Nethergate stockists around the region.

A link to the competition can be found here.