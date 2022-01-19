News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Suffolk coastal village has one of largest rises in property searches in the country

Matt Powell

Published: 1:00 PM January 19, 2022
A village on the Suffolk coast saw one of the biggest hike in property searches in 2021, making the top 10 list.

Property website Rightmove revealed Thorpeness had the ninth biggest increase in buyer searches compared with 2020.

Searches for the coastal village increased by 51% in 2021 compared to 2020.

"Unfortunately, nearly all the homes that are sold will go to second homeowners or holiday lets," said parish councillor and resident Maureen Jones.

"It's very rare who gets somebody who buys the house to live in the village. I think we've had one or two in the last 18 months that have.

"Basically only about a third of the people who 'live' in Thorpeness live here permanently."

She added the increased interest was good for business, but not necessarily for the area.

Rightmove said last year had seen home buyers target coastal areas and that the "trend looks set to continue in 2022".

