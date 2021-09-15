Three East Anglian curry houses make final of English Curry Awards

Published: 4:42 PM September 15, 2021

Zaika in St Nicholas Street, Ipswich, is one of three restaurants in Suffolk and north Essex up for the English Curry Awards - Credit: PHIL MORLEY

Three restaurants in Suffolk and north Essex have made it into the final of the English Curry Awards.

Zaika in St Nicholas Street, Ipswich, Ashiana Tandoori in Colchester and Lowestoft Tandoori were among eight finalists from the east of England.

The English Curry Awards are a celebration of the top curry professionals in the UK, with the final shortlist being determined by a public vote. A black tie award ceremony will take place on 18 October at Holiday Inn, Birmingham Airport.

Lowestoft Tandoori, run by Meheraj Alam, has been selected as a finalist in the English Curry Awards - Credit: Archant

Meheraj Alam, boss of Lowestoft Tandoori, described his nomination as "an incredibly big success, especially in Lowestoft".

He added: "People say this town is a poor opportunity but we believe that with so much love from the customers we can really succeed here. We only have 35 covers so now I'm struggling to fit everyone in.

"I learnt all my dishes from my grandmother, and everything is a little different to your standard curry house.

You may also want to watch:

"To start with I was working every hour I could, and I'm really pleased that it's paying off.

"During the pandemic obviously the business was struggling, but if I let my staff go I'd never be able to get as good a team again.

"We managed to keep operating by starting up a waste management business. My waiters became binmen."