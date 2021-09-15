News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Three East Anglian curry houses make final of English Curry Awards

Timothy Bradford

Published: 4:42 PM September 15, 2021   
Zaika in St Nicholas Street, Ipswich, is one of three restaurants in Suffolk and north Essex up for the English Curry Awards

Zaika in St Nicholas Street, Ipswich, is one of three restaurants in Suffolk and north Essex up for the English Curry Awards - Credit: PHIL MORLEY

Three restaurants in Suffolk and north Essex have made it into the final of the English Curry Awards. 

Zaika in St Nicholas Street, Ipswich, Ashiana Tandoori in Colchester and Lowestoft Tandoori were among eight finalists from the east of England

The English Curry Awards are a celebration of the top curry professionals in the UK, with the final shortlist being determined by a public vote. A black tie award ceremony will take place on 18 October at Holiday Inn, Birmingham Airport. 

Lowestoft Tandoori, in High Street, topped Tripadvisor's list

Lowestoft Tandoori, run by Meheraj Alam, has been selected as a finalist in the English Curry Awards - Credit: Archant

Meheraj Alam, boss of Lowestoft Tandoori, described his nomination as "an incredibly big success, especially in Lowestoft".

He added: "People say this town is a poor opportunity but we believe that with so much love from the customers we can really succeed here. We only have 35 covers so now I'm struggling to fit everyone in.

"I learnt all my dishes from my grandmother, and everything is a little different to your standard curry house.

"To start with I was working every hour I could, and I'm really pleased that it's paying off.

"During the pandemic obviously the business was struggling, but if I let my staff go I'd never be able to get as good a team again.

"We managed to keep operating by starting up a waste management business. My waiters became binmen."

Food and Drink
Lowestoft News
Colchester News
Ipswich News

