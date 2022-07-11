Historic Bury St Edmunds jewellers to close after 277 years

Thurlow Champness is set to close after 277 years in business - Credit: Thurlow Champness

An historic west Suffolk jewellers is set to close after 277 years in business.

Thurlow Champness has announced the imminent closure of the Abbeygate Street store in Bury St Edmunds. It is thought to be the town's oldest continuing retail business.

The history of the jewellers dates back to 1745 when watchmaker George Lumley set up business, and the company became officially established in 1815, selling clocks, watches, diamond jewellery and gold pieces.

In 1901, Mr Edward Thurlow Champness bought the company and the family moved into the living quarters above the store, where they remained until 1947.

The store is thought to be the oldest retailer in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Thurlow Champness

In 1950, the business was passed down to his son, Lt Col Peter Thurlow Champness, a trained optician, who became well known not only as the store's owner, but also as the commander of the Suffolk Yeomanry.

The current owners are the third generation of the family to run the store, with Trevor Salt at the helm, who joined in 1982.

After over 40 years in the jewellery trade, Mr Salt has made the decision to retire, and said: "It's been a very difficult decision which we haven't taken lightly.

The team at Thurlow Champness: James Mack, Trevor Salt, Kris Horsham, Lesley Ryland and David Head. - Credit: Thurlow Champness

"Unfortunately, we have no one to pass the business to, and after a long career I am keen to focus more on family life and invest some time in my hobbies.

"When we close the doors for the final time it will be an incredibly sad day.

"We are thought to be the oldest continuing retail business in Bury St Edmunds, and we are very proud of our legacy.

"Jewellery is my passion. I love working with our customers, helping them to find that special piece to celebrate an important occasion.

"We are lucky to have a wonderful, steadfast customer base. Some families have been shopping with us for three generations; we have seen them come in with their own children and then grandchildren.

"I will treasure many happy memories of these times.

"It's been a huge privilege to work with our long-serving team of knowledgeable staff, to whom we are incredibly grateful, and we wish them the very best for the future."

On Saturday, the store will be hosting a closing down sale, with all jewellery reduced by 50% including diamond pieces, coloured stones, necklaces, rings, earrings and bracelets.