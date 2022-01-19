News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Time running out for transport survey

Dominic Bareham

Published: 3:04 PM January 19, 2022
Transport East is calling for the public's views on transport in the eastern region - Credit: Archant

Time is running out for people to give their views as part of a consultation looking into the future of transport in the eastern region. 

Transport East started the consultation eight weeks ago to gauge views on the draft regional Transport Strategy, but the survey is due to close on 30 January.  

The strategy, which will guide future investment in the east, has been developed following extensive analysis of technical evidence and after talks with the public and Transport East partners to make sure it aligns with local needs. 

Areas included in the strategy include Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex, Southend and Thurrock and the proposals outline a series of priorities for everybody living, working and learning in the region until 2050. 

A virtual exhibition has also been created for the public to visit before completing the consultation. 

To participate in the consultation and see the virtual exhibition, visit https://www.transporteast.org.uk/public-consultation.   

